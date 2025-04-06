XRP's $3 Recovery Halted, $2 Now at Risk

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Since XRP is having trouble holding onto its position above important support levels, its recent bullish momentum seems to be waning. Following a positive recovery from $1.95, a level which is also the 200-day EMA (black line on the chart), XRP was able to approach the $2.20-$2.30 resistance zone. However, its short-term recovery trajectory is now in doubt due to fresh selling pressure brought on by its inability to break through this level.

Although a breakout is still possible, the asset is still consolidating under long-term pressure, according to the chart, which shows that XRP is still trapped within a descending wedge pattern. The $3 psychological barrier, which was once considered the next big target, now appears far off as market momentum wanes and bearish volume increases. XRP will need to make a strong defense of the $2.00 level over the course of the next day.

The token may return to the 200 EMA at about $1.95, a crucial point that has served as a launchpad for brief rallies in the past, if it breaks below this support. Should that threshold be breached, a more profound decline might ensue, potentially pushing XRP closer to the lower $1.80 range. The $2.26-$2.28 area, which corresponds to the 50-day EMA (orange line), must be reclaimed by bulls on the upside.

Rekindled optimism and a possible path toward the resistance levels of $2.60 and $2.84 could result from a prolonged move above this zone. Growing weakness is also reflected in the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is currently hovering around the 40-43 range, which indicates bearish bias but is not yet oversold. When coupled with a comparatively low trading volume, this suggests that the market is unsure.

The trajectory of XRP toward $3 has been momentarily halted. The key support is $2.00 and the short-term resistance is $2.26. Traders should keep an eye on both. The next significant movement of the asset will probably be determined by a breakout or breakdown from this range.