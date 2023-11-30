XRPL Wallet Xumm Boosts XRP Payment With Apple Pay Integration

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Xumm, the primary wallet serving users on XRP Ledger (XRPL), has unveiled expanded access to Apple Pay and Google Pay through its latest addition of payments on-ramp protocol Topper by Uphold. Topper by Uphold is set to change the game for users on XRPL as it will permit the purchase of crypto using credit and debit cards routed through either Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Topper by Uphold brings a number of benefits to users, owing to its higher approval rates than most wallets serving users in the broader Web3 world. Most notably, its design by Uphold makes it highly compliant with regulations. In fact, Topper by Uphold is specifically ideal for users in regions like Canada and the United States that are underserved due to regulatory challenges.

XRPL users can now, through Xumm, transact in a number of foreign exchange currencies, including USD, EUR or GBP, and ultimately with XRP. The ease of use of Topper by Uphold also adds another layer of benefit that most users will find interesting as it removes the technical barriers to accessing on-ramp services for members of the XRP community.

Xumm Wallet's expanded functionalities

One crucial goal of the XRPL Xumm Wallet is to bridge the gap between users within the ecosystem as concerns how they interact with the broader financial ecosystem.

Notably, the functionalities of Xumm Wallet go far beyond remittance as it serves as a one-stop shop for crucial Web3 engagements for members of the XRP ecosystem. One of the crucial examples of the key roles of the Xumm Wallet is its support for the Evernode (EVERS) airdrop.

To serve its users well, Xumm earlier unveiled the integration of Mastercard in its push to make itself a dominant hub with access to most of the top financial settlement outfits in the world.