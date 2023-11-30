Advertisement
XRPL Wallet Xumm Boosts XRP Payment With Apple Pay Integration

Godfrey Benjamin
Xumm Wallet integrated Topper by Uphold, payment app with ties to Apple and Google Pay
Thu, 11/30/2023 - 08:14
XRPL Wallet Xumm Boosts XRP Payment With Apple Pay Integration
Xumm, the primary wallet serving users on XRP Ledger (XRPL), has unveiled expanded access to Apple Pay and Google Pay through its latest addition of payments on-ramp protocol Topper by Uphold. Topper by Uphold is set to change the game for users on XRPL as it will permit the purchase of crypto using credit and debit cards routed through either Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Topper by Uphold brings a number of benefits to users, owing to its higher approval rates than most wallets serving users in the broader Web3 world. Most notably, its design by Uphold makes it highly compliant with regulations. In fact, Topper by Uphold is specifically ideal for users in regions like Canada and the United States that are underserved due to regulatory challenges.

XRPL users can now, through Xumm, transact in a number of foreign exchange currencies, including USD, EUR or GBP, and ultimately with XRP. The ease of use of Topper by Uphold also adds another layer of benefit that most users will find interesting as it removes the technical barriers to accessing on-ramp services for members of the XRP community.

Xumm Wallet's expanded functionalities

One crucial goal of the XRPL Xumm Wallet is to bridge the gap between users within the ecosystem as concerns how they interact with the broader financial ecosystem. 

Notably, the functionalities of Xumm Wallet go far beyond remittance as it serves as a one-stop shop for crucial Web3 engagements for members of the XRP ecosystem. One of the crucial examples of the key roles of the Xumm Wallet is its support for the Evernode (EVERS) airdrop.

To serve its users well, Xumm earlier unveiled the integration of Mastercard in its push to make itself a dominant hub with access to most of the top financial settlement outfits in the world.

Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

