XRP Community: What XRP Holders Need to Know About Evers Airdrop

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Evernode, a layer-2 protocol on the XRP Ledger, has announced an important update for XRP holders participating in the Evers airdrop.

Advertisement

Evernode has announced that registrations for the Evers airdrop, which began shortly after a Nov. 27 timeline update, have concluded. Evernode earlier indicated that the airdrop registration would close on Dec. 11 at 6:00 p.m. AEDT.

Airdrop Registration Finished

* Addresses: 38,478

* Exchanges: 2 (Bitrue & Uphold)

* Qualifying XRP:

-- Addresses: 432MM

-- Exchanges: 2.039BN

Now we crunch numbers & build Distribution Hook.



Soon, @XummWallet should release its Xahau update soon... — Evernode - rEvernodee8dJLaFsujS6q1EiXvZYmHXr8🪝 (@EvernodeXRPL) December 11, 2023

XRP addresses that participated in registration totaled 38,478 out of 432 million qualifying XRP addresses and 2.039 billion XRP addresses on exchanges.

On Sept. 1, Evernode held an airdrop snapshot to determine qualifying XRP addresses, with two exchanges, Bitrue and Uphold, indicating support.

What's next?

According to Evernode, the registration process, where users import or clone their XRPL r-address onto Xahau and set a trustline for the Evers issuing address, was the first step to receiving their Evers airdrop.

As this has now concluded, the next step for Evernode would be to collate all the addresses, tally all the balances, calculate the Evers/Qualifying XRP Held and then program and test the Airdrop Hook.

Evernode will be using an Airdrop Hook to airdrop a total of 5,160,960 Evers to r-addresses on Xahau in proportion to the share of qualifying XRP held in each matching r-address on XRPL based on the Sept. 1 snapshot.

Evernode also adds that, hopefully, Xumm Wallet will release its Xahau update soon.

In a previous update, Evernode indicated a targeted launch date of Dec. 18 for the Evers airdrop, when it will deposit the 5,160,960 Evers into the Airdrop Hook. The address of the hook will be known and published at that time.

However, the process outlined above may not apply to customers of the two participating exchanges, Bitrue and Uphold. Evers will be calculated and sent to users on these exchanges via a separate process on the launch date. These exchanges will then distribute the Evers to their customers’ accounts.

Evernode stresses that XUMM remains the only wallet that will support all the functions necessary to claim the Evers airdrop.