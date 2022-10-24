Chainlink (LINK) Boasts 12 Integrations Across Top 5 Chains in Past Week

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The official Twitter handle of Chainlink has tweeted that over the past week, its services were adopted across five major blockchains, including the top 10.



These blockchains include Ethereum, BNB Chain and Polygon, as well as Avalanche and Arbitrum.

⬡ Chainlink Adoption Update ⬡



This week, there were 12 integrations of 3 Chainlink services across 5 different chains: #Arbitrum, #Avalanche, #BNBChain, #Ethereum, and #Polygon.



Reminder: Check your eligibility to participate in Chainlink Staking v0.1. https://t.co/FcLlj7EbpG pic.twitter.com/3qigNpcVtW — Chainlink (@chainlink) October 23, 2022

Prior to that, Chainlink partnered with Floki Inu meme coin. Chainlink Keepers service was integrated into the FlokiFi Locker protocol. This is not the first partnership between these two blockchain companies.

Whales scoop up LINK as it hits $7

While it happened, whales did not waste time and began grabbing up LINK. As a matter of fact, according to Santiment data, large wallets had been adding LINK coins over the past seven months and, by now, these purchases total more than 47 million coins.



The wallets in question are those that are holding between 10,000 and 1 million LINK. The whales have bought those 47.31 million LINK since March, having invested $312.7 million in that crypto.

Now, according to a recent tweet from Santiment, the number of LINK wallets continues to grow as the coin's price hit the $7 high over the weekend.Now, there are 458 wallets holding a whopping $700,000 worth of LINK. At the time of this writing, the 21st largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization value is changing hands at $6.95, per data shared by CoinMarketCap.