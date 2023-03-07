XRP Worth $93 Million Owed by FTX to Customers, But There's One Problem

Tue, 03/07/2023 - 14:34
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
XRP investors lost tens of millions of dollars in FTX crash
XRP Worth $93 Million Owed by FTX to Customers, But There's One Problem
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As a result of the release of a revised balance sheet for FTX's liabilities, it has been revealed that the infamous exchange owes its customers $93 million in XRP, among other things. The problem, however, is that FTX only has $12 million in XRP available on its balance sheet.

Related
Ripple’s Legal Battle with SEC Continues with Latest Ruling from Judge

In addition to tens of millions of dollars in debt to XRP investors, FTX, which was declared insolvent in November 2022, owes about $8.7 billion in various other assets. The largest portion of this is in cash, $6.4 billion, and in Bitcoin, $1.6 billion. The biggest reaction from the crypto community has been over the latter, given that FTX only has $1 million worth of BTC on its balance sheet.

It is unclear how the repayment process will work for clients and whether XRP in particular will be refunded. Nevertheless, it may be recalled that FTX Japan announced earlier in late February that it had begun returning funds to customers after a freeze of several months. The Japanese exchange then had 71.8 million XRP on its balance sheet, the equivalent of about $27 million.

Related
FTX Sues Grayscale as It Seeks $250 Million in Its Trust: Details

It was also revealed today that FTX's core entity, together with one of its arms, Alameda Research, has initiated legal action against Grayscale Investments to unlock $9 billion in shares in BTC and ETH-focused trusts.

#XRP #Ripple News #FTX #Alameda Research
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Shiba Inu's Shibarium Attracts Over 3,000 Intake Forms From Builders as Launch Nears
03/07/2023 - 14:02
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Attracts Over 3,000 Intake Forms From Builders as Launch Nears
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Polygon zkEVM Brings EVM-Equivalence, Speed, Security, What Else?
03/07/2023 - 13:46
Polygon zkEVM Brings EVM-Equivalence, Speed, Security, What Else?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Optimism (OP) Welcomes New Hard Fork, Here's What You Need to Know
03/07/2023 - 13:32
Optimism (OP) Welcomes New Hard Fork, Here's What You Need to Know
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin