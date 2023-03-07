Ripple’s Legal Battle with SEC Continues with Latest Ruling from Judge

Tue, 03/07/2023 - 05:45
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The ongoing legal dispute between Ripple Labs and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken a new turn after a court ruling excluded the SEC's key expert witness from testifying
Ripple’s Legal Battle with SEC Continues with Latest Ruling from Judge
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The ongoing legal battle between the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs continues with a new court ruling.

The court has now ruled on the parties' motions to preclude expert testimony from consideration at summary judgment and trial. 

In the ruling, Judge Analisa Torres granted some of the motions and denied others, with neither the plaintiff nor the defendants gaining the upper hand. 

However, one of the key outcomes of the ruling was the exclusion of Expert No. 1, Patrick Doody, from testifying about the perceptions of a reasonable XRP purchaser.

It is worth noting that the SEC had previously hired Doody to analyze the expectations of token purchasers, but the judge has now granted Ripple's motion to exclude his testimony.

Related
Former SEC Attorney Warns Binance Will Face “Inevitable” Bank Run
The exclusion of Doody's testimony has implications for the SEC's case, as the agency has to prove that investors had a reasonable expectation of profits from Ripple's efforts. Without Doody's testimony, it is unclear how the SEC will prove "reasonable" reliance.

Scott Chamberlain, a lawyer with Seward & Kissel, commented on the ruling on Twitter, stating that neither side got everything they wanted due to the lack of impeccable arguments. However, Chamberlain praised Judge Torres for being "sharp, rigorous, and utterly impartial."

Jeremy Hogan, an attorney who has been following the Ripple case closely, also took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the ruling. Hogan noted that the SEC's only expert witness on the subject of "reasonable" expectation of profits had been struck down, leaving the agency in a difficult position.

The exclusion of Doody's testimony is a setback for the SEC, but the agency is expected to continue pursuing its case against Ripple and its leaders.

The SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple and its senior leaders, Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen, accusing them of illegally selling securities in violation of U.S. securities laws.  

As reported by U.Today, Brad Garlinghouse fully expects the lawsuit to be decided this year. 

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Former SEC Attorney Warns Binance Will Face “Inevitable” Bank Run
03/06/2023 - 20:07
Former SEC Attorney Warns Binance Will Face “Inevitable” Bank Run
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Twitter Chaos: Dogecoin Enthusiast Musk's Social Media Platform Faces Major Outage
03/06/2023 - 17:32
Twitter Chaos: Dogecoin Enthusiast Musk's Social Media Platform Faces Major Outage
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Two Important Shiba Inu (SHIB) Factors Show That It Might Face Recovery in Upcoming Days: Details
03/06/2023 - 17:00
Two Important Shiba Inu (SHIB) Factors Show That It Might Face Recovery in Upcoming Days: Details
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan