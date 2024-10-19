Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP to Dodge Death Cross? Bitcoin (BTC) $70,000 Mark Close But There's a Problem, Massive Dogecoin (DOGE) Breakthrough in Progress

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market seeing unexpected surge of volatility
    Sat, 19/10/2024 - 0:01
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The price action of XRP has been strengthening recently, indicating that the death cross that has been approaching for several months is not going to occur. When a short-term moving average crosses below a long-term moving average, it is known as a death cross and usually denotes bearish momentum. The performance of XRP lately, though, points to a potential reversal.

    The 200-day EMA is a crucial technical level that traders frequently monitor, and it is currently where XRP is finding resistance. As can be seen from the attached chart, XRP is battling this crucial resistance by circling around the $0.55 range. The asset might avoid the death cross if there is a successful break above the 200 EMA and the start of a new uptrend. Another sign of a decision point is the converging EMAs. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Should XRP be able to maintain its position above this barrier, new bullish momentum may be generated, which would enable the token to keep rising. Conversely, if XRP is unable to overcome the resistance, it could be forced back downhill, which would raise the possibility that the death cross will occur. XRP's future is now largely dependent on its ability to overcome this significant resistance level. 

    The asset may be able to avoid the approaching bearish signal and start a long-term uptrend, or the market may experience additional selling pressure in the coming weeks. These developments will be determined by future price movements. For more clarity as to what direction to take, observe the volume and price reactions in the upcoming days.

    Bitcoin finally does it 

    Bitcoin has just ended a long-term declining trendline that started in March 2024 by breaking through a significant resistance level of $66,000. The long-awaited $70,000 mark could be within reach if this breakout starts a long-term price rally. But there is a big worry: the breakout's low volume suggests that bulls are not in a rush to raise the price of Bitcoin. 

    Technically, it is significant to break above $66,000, but in the absence of significant buyer interest, it is meaningless. The low volume raises the possibility that bulls may lack the momentum necessary to maintain a strong uptrend, endangering the possible rally. This buyer reluctance suggests that there may be obstacles in the way of Bitcoin's push toward $70,000. 

    The amount of $65,900 is the next immediate support level. The bullish argument for Bitcoin could be further undermined if the price drops back into a consolidation phase if it is unable to maintain above this level. But if Bitcoin is able to maintain its price above $66,000 and draw in more buyers, there may still be a push for the price to rise, perhaps reaching $70,000. 

    Bitcoin is still at a crucial point right now. The confirmation that bulls are prepared to take over and push prices higher requires a significant spike in volume. If not, this breakthrough might prove to be a false indication, making Bitcoin susceptible to downward pressure.  

    Dogecoin pushes forward

    Dogecoin is creating a stir as it breaches a significant resistance level, suggesting that the meme coin may be about to undergo a change in momentum. DOGE has recently been caught in a double top, a descending pattern that usually indicates bearish price action.

    But now that Dogecoin has surpassed the crucial $0.13 threshold, the pattern is no longer valid. In contrast to reverting to its previous bearish cycle, breaking through this top indicates that Dogecoin may be preparing for a long-term uptrend. This break is important because it allows DOGE to rise even higher, particularly if buying pressure keeps increasing. The next significant obstacle may be well into higher price levels, which would give bulls ample opportunity to drive the price higher now that $0.13 has passed. 

    Since Dogecoin has reversed the script by moving above the double top pattern, which normally indicates weakness, invalidating it is especially crucial. This makes room for a more hopeful scenario in which DOGE keeps growing. Although volatility should always be taken into account, Dogecoin's recent performance suggests that a long-term bull run may be in the cards. 

    DOGE may target even higher levels if buyers keep buying and drive the price above significant resistance levels. As the breakout continues, however, the move past $0.13 is encouraging for Dogecoin fans for the time being, and there appears to be a good chance for additional gains. In the upcoming days, monitor the market's response to determine whether this rally has genuine enduring strength.

    #Dogecoin #XRP #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

