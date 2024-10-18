Advertisement
    Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Clashes Again With XRP Community, What Happened?

    
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Craig Wright at odds again with XRP community
    Fri, 18/10/2024 - 12:55
    Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Clashes Again With XRP Community, What Happened?
    Craig Wright, known for his controversial claims of being Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, has once again found himself at odds with supporters of XRP and blockchain payments company Ripple.

    This latest confrontation highlights the continuing friction between Wright and the broader crypto community, which has been ongoing since his first claim of being Satoshi way back in 2016.

    Wright, who has often criticized projects outside of Bitcoin, took aim at XRP in his latest comments. In the past, Wright had called XRP a "ponzi" and questioned its legitimacy as a decentralized cryptocurrency, sparking a clash with the XRP community.

    In the latest clash, Wright stated in an Oct. 17 tweet that XRP stands not as a genuine advancement, but as a speculative vehicle, drawing in those captivated by the prospect of short-term, unearned profits rather than substantive value.

    In a lengthy X post,  Wright claimed that XRP, while positioned as a transformative solution for cross-border transactions, embodies no more than a speculative construct that has failed to achieve any meaningful outcomes.

    Satoshi No More: Crypto Community Buzzes Over Craig Wright's Latest Move
    Satoshi No More: Crypto Community Buzzes Over Craig Wright's Latest Move
    "Its advocates tout potential efficiencies and partnerships, yet these claims remain unsubstantiated by actual implementation. The reality is, smoke and mirrors," Wright added, stating that XRP lacked real-world applications that substantiate its promises.

    XRP community reacts

    As usual, Wright's criticism caught the attention of the XRP community, including Ripple CTO David Schwartz, who referred to it as "slop." Some members of the XRP community also took aim at Wright.

    "Just post your prompts, Craig. Why make people wade through a page of slop to figure out your point?" Schwartz responded, taking aim at the self-proclaimed Satoshi.  

    Satoshi Mystery: Court Publishes Injunctions in Craig Wright Lawsuit
    Satoshi Mystery: Court Publishes Injunctions in Craig Wright Lawsuit
    Not giving up, Craig posted 10 prompts, aiming to cast doubt on XRP utility and decentralization of XRP Ledger, Wright also took aim at Ripple in his post. Schwartz replied again: "Of, I know. It was give me a senseless gish gallop to respond with."

    Wright, who was discredited in the U.K. High Court's ruling against his claim to be Satoshi Nakamoto, has recently returned to the spotlight after launching a new legal action against Bitcoin core developers, alleging misrepresentation of BTC as the original Bitcoin and seeking a staggering £911,050,000 in damages.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

