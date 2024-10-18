Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Clashes Again With XRP Community, What Happened?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Craig Wright, known for his controversial claims of being Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, has once again found himself at odds with supporters of XRP and blockchain payments company Ripple.

Advertisement

This latest confrontation highlights the continuing friction between Wright and the broader crypto community, which has been ongoing since his first claim of being Satoshi way back in 2016.

Wright, who has often criticized projects outside of Bitcoin, took aim at XRP in his latest comments. In the past, Wright had called XRP a "ponzi" and questioned its legitimacy as a decentralized cryptocurrency, sparking a clash with the XRP community.

XRP, while positioned as a transformative solution for cross-border transactions by @JoelKatz, embodies no more than a speculative construct that has failed to achieve any meaningful outcomes.



Its advocates tout potential efficiencies and partnerships, yet these claims remain… — S Tominaga (@CsTominaga) October 17, 2024

In the latest clash, Wright stated in an Oct. 17 tweet that XRP stands not as a genuine advancement, but as a speculative vehicle, drawing in those captivated by the prospect of short-term, unearned profits rather than substantive value.

Advertisement

In a lengthy X post, Wright claimed that XRP, while positioned as a transformative solution for cross-border transactions, embodies no more than a speculative construct that has failed to achieve any meaningful outcomes.

"Its advocates tout potential efficiencies and partnerships, yet these claims remain unsubstantiated by actual implementation. The reality is, smoke and mirrors," Wright added, stating that XRP lacked real-world applications that substantiate its promises.

XRP community reacts

As usual, Wright's criticism caught the attention of the XRP community, including Ripple CTO David Schwartz, who referred to it as "slop." Some members of the XRP community also took aim at Wright.

"Just post your prompts, Craig. Why make people wade through a page of slop to figure out your point?" Schwartz responded, taking aim at the self-proclaimed Satoshi.

Not giving up, Craig posted 10 prompts, aiming to cast doubt on XRP utility and decentralization of XRP Ledger, Wright also took aim at Ripple in his post. Schwartz replied again: "Of, I know. It was give me a senseless gish gallop to respond with."

Wright, who was discredited in the U.K. High Court's ruling against his claim to be Satoshi Nakamoto, has recently returned to the spotlight after launching a new legal action against Bitcoin core developers, alleging misrepresentation of BTC as the original Bitcoin and seeking a staggering £911,050,000 in damages.