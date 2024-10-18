Advertisement
    28 Million XRP Dump Stuns Ripple Community

    Mushumir Butt
    XRP price struggle continues as bears remain in control
    Fri, 18/10/2024 - 12:07
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The XRP price has failed to rally higher, even though the broader crypto market is fueled with strong bullish momentum. One possibility behind this lackluster performance may be the negative sentiment among XRP supporters and investors. The market has been witnessing selling activities from XRP whales.

    According to Whale Alert, an XRP whale has transferred about 28 million XRP tokens from their private wallet to Bitso, a Mexico based crypto trading platform. The estimated value of these tokens is worth around $15 million, based on the XRP price at the time of the transaction.

    Such huge transfers are known to exert bearish pressure on the market. The price of the Ripple-associated coin is already struggling, and sell-offs like this one can further impact the price in a negative way. Moreover, other investors may also follow the same trend, leading toward a broader selling trend.

    There have also been no major XRP purchases detected so far today. It shows that the market is going toward the selling side, and bears are in complete control of it. If this sentiment continues to persist, the Ripple community might not see any big gains from XRP in the near future, leading to more pressure on the market.

    XRP price remains bearish

    As mentioned above, the crypto market has been looking bullish in the past few days. Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency, is nearing the crucial $68,000 price level. Many analysts are also expecting a new Bitcoin all-time high (ATH) by the end of this month. Typically, altcoins like XRP follow the BTC trend.

    However, XRP is not following it at all. As of writing time, the XRP price is trading at $0.5482. It has decreased 0.82% in the last 24 hours. Moreover, the trading volume of the coin has fallen 19.46% during this time, currently standing around $1.14 billion. This massive fall in volume shows a lack of trading activity and the presence of negative sentiment on the market.

    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

