    XRP to Be Reborn? Crucial Test Might Happen in 24 Hours

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP has chance to rise again
    Mon, 16/12/2024 - 12:37
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    As its price settles into a downward channel, XRP is beginning to show indications of stabilization. Even though there is some selling pressure, the price action indicates that a breakout might be developing as buyers enter the market close to important support levels. For investors seeking indications of a possible recovery, the current situation offers cautious optimism

    The chart shows that XRP is progressively approaching crucial points where a pullback could signal a reversal. The critical zone is the $2.05 support level, which is in close proximity to the 50 EMA. In the past, this moving average has served as a potent dynamic support during declines. XRP may try to break above the descending resistance line, which is currently around $2.50, if buyers are able to successfully defend this area. The first objective for XRP should be to regain $2.50. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Rekindled bullish momentum would be indicated by a confirmed breakout above this level with increasing volume, which could push the price toward $2.80 and higher. When this area is cleared, XRP may get closer to testing the psychological $3.00 mark, which is a crucial target for investors. 

    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    But there are dangers to keep an eye on. If the $2.05 support is not held, there may be more downside toward $1.85, where buyers will need to reorganize to avoid suffering larger losses. Volume is still an issue as well because less trading activity can be a sign of investor hesitancy, which could extend the current consolidation stage. For the time being, XRP is still in a precarious position juggling resistance and support. 

    Given that a breakout or breakdown will dictate XRP's next move, investors should keep a close eye on the descending channel. If buyers act decisively at these levels, XRP's possible recovery could quicken as bullish momentum builds on the larger cryptocurrency market.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

