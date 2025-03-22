Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    XRP to $3 in March Still Possible, But There's a Catch

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 22/03/2025 - 14:21
    XRP still has chance to break major historical price record
    Advertisement
    XRP to $3 in March Still Possible, But There's a Catch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Historically, XRP has maintained an average growth rate of 19.2% in March for the past 11 years. As per Cryptorank data, XRP’s growth is currently at 11.6% as the month eyes its last trading week.

    Advertisement

    XRP outlook and projected boost

    However, analysts predict that XRP could still rise and close the approximately 8% gap in growth figures and estimates. XRP has posted in the green for four consecutive years and closed in March 2023 at a 43% high.

    If XRP maintains an upward trajectory, it could hit $3 before the end of the month. However, such a growth trajectory may only come if XRP surges past its monthly average of 19%.

    Article image
    XRP Monthly Returns. Source: Cryptorank

    Related
    XRP Returns to $2.40 in Price U-Turn: What Comes Next?
    Sat, 03/22/2025 - 12:01
    XRP Returns to $2.40 in Price U-Turn: What Comes Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    As of this writing, XRP has rallied by 0.11% to trade at $2.39 within the last 24 hours. However, the coin has not risen further due to investors' capital pullback in the asset.

    In the same time frame, trading volume declined 40.41% to $2.5 billion. However, experts insist that XRP has what it takes to soar higher, given the positive sentiment that followed the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) dropping the Ripple lawsuit appeal.

    XRP proponents believe that, given the legal uncertainty surrounding XRP, institutional investors may now feel comfortable committing funds to it.

    The pending XRP ETF filings may also receive regulatory approval, further increasing the coin's long-term value.

    XRP’s technical indicators point to strength

    Related
    'XRP Is Pre-Mined Security,' Says Max Keiser, Despite Ripple's SEC Win
    Fri, 03/21/2025 - 14:08
    'XRP Is Pre-Mined Security,' Says Max Keiser, Despite Ripple's SEC Win
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Meanwhile, XRP’s technical indicators signal a golden cross supported by its 23-day moving average crossing above the 50-day curve from below. This development often indicates an upward trend and a cause for optimism.

    While market observers remain cautious in their optimism, XRP has remained resilient in the crypto space over the last 30 days of the market downturn. The asset could further push boundaries to reclaim $3.

    #XRP

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 22, 2025 - 14:17
    Cardano Founder Debunks 'Ghost Chain' Claims: What's Going On?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Mar 22, 2025 - 14:12
    DOGE Price Prediction for March 22
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Named Exclusive Payment Partner for Tomorrowland Brasil 2025-26, Launches Cardholder Presale
    Linear Finance: Building a High-Performance Perpetual DEX on Orderly Network
    AI & Big Data Expo North America 2025: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Named Exclusive Payment Partner for Tomorrowland Brasil 2025-26, Launches Cardholder Presale
    Linear Finance: Building a High-Performance Perpetual DEX on Orderly Network
    AI & Big Data Expo North America 2025: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP to $3 in March Still Possible, But There's a Catch
    Cardano Founder Debunks 'Ghost Chain' Claims: What's Going On?
    DOGE Price Prediction for March 22
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD