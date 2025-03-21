Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    'XRP Is Pre-Mined Security,' Says Max Keiser, Despite Ripple's SEC Win

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 21/03/2025 - 14:08
    Bitcoin proponent Max Keiser calls XRP pre-mined security despite Ripple's win over SEC
    Advertisement
    'XRP Is Pre-Mined Security,' Says Max Keiser, Despite Ripple's SEC Win
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Recently, Ripple, a San Francisco-based cross-border payments crypto company, declared victory in its legal battle against the U.S. SEC. After nearly four years of legal strife between the regulator and Ripple, the case was closed and the SEC dropped its appeal, with Ripple being fined $125 million and XRP being recognized as a nonsecurity. 

    Advertisement

    Ripple's cross-appeal is still pending, however, and the cryptocurrency market is sure to hear more about this legal battle. But for the most part, it is over. 

    Related
    Former SEC Official Breaks Silence on Ripple Case as Appeal Gets Dropped
    Thu, 03/20/2025 - 16:03
    Former SEC Official Breaks Silence on Ripple Case as Appeal Gets Dropped
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    'XRP Is Pre-Mined Security,' Says Max Keiser, Despite Ripple's SEC Win
    Cardano (ADA) to $2? New Price Prediction Says Yes
    Crucial Security Warning Issued by SHIB Team
    Binance's Key Security Achievements Over Past Year Revealed by Binance CEO

    For some advocates of cryptocurrency, and Bitcoin in particular, the legal fact that XRP is not a security is nothing, and for example Max Keiser, one of the earliest Bitcoin evangelists, the altcoin is a pre-mined security, as he called it in a recent post. 

    Advertisement

    The trigger was the news that the SEC confirmed that BTC and other cryptocurrencies that work on the proof-of-work consensus are not securities. "And pre-mined ETH & XRP are 100% securities," Keiser commented on the statement. 

    XRP, decentralization and Ripple

    It is worth saying that the Bitcoin maxi is not alone in his views, as the fact that Ripple still has over 37 billion XRP in escrow is a strong argument for calling the alternative cryptocurrency not only a pre-mined asset, but a security. 

    Related
    XRP to Moon? Ripple's Win and Bollinger Bands Point to All-Time High Breakout
    Thu, 03/20/2025 - 15:38
    XRP to Moon? Ripple's Win and Bollinger Bands Point to All-Time High Breakout
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Thirty-seven billion XRP is a lot. It is literally equivalent to $88.39 billion. For example, the market capitalization of the coin in circulation is $138.41 billion.

    So, yes, more than a third of all XRP is controlled by Ripple, and despite the company's plans to gradually release that volume onto the market, that fact alone is enough to cast a shadow over the decentralized nature of XRP - at least for Keiser.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #Max Keiser

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 21, 2025 - 13:55
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 495% as 14,052,230 SHIB Get Removed
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 21, 2025 - 13:20
    551,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level: What to Expect?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AI & Big Data Expo North America 2025: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation
    Lagrange Strikes a Deal with Matter Labs to Direct Up to 75% of Outsourced Proofs
    2025 Predictions: Will Crypto Casinos Thrive or Fade Away?
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AI & Big Data Expo North America 2025: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation
    Lagrange Strikes a Deal with Matter Labs to Direct Up to 75% of Outsourced Proofs
    2025 Predictions: Will Crypto Casinos Thrive or Fade Away?
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'XRP Is Pre-Mined Security,' Says Max Keiser, Despite Ripple's SEC Win
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 495% as 14,052,230 SHIB Get Removed
    551,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level: What to Expect?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD