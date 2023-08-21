XRP: This Might Trigger Rally for XRP After Losing 16%

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP saw a rebound after dipping to lows of $0.436 on Aug. 17. The recovery saw XRP close in the green on two separate days over the weekend.

On-chain analytics firm Santiment observed the rebound, stating that several altcoins were scratching their way back, including XRP, after a significant sell-off in the past week.

Santiment goes on to say that the recovery trend might continue this week given that metrics comparing market value to realized value continue to show traders are down significantly.

That said, technically, the key to future XRP gains lies at the crucial level of $0.558. XRP confirmed resistance at this level in mid-June.

Given the current unsuccessful attempt by the bulls to push prices beyond this range, XRP may be on track to confirm resistance at this level once more.

XRP/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

However, if the $0.558 barrier is flipped into support, XRP could extend its current rebound. Regardless, the road ahead for the XRP price might be filled with hurdles.

On the upside, XRP might confront a major hurdle at the daily MA 50 at $0.631 before challenging the $0.66 and $0.72 levels next.

Currently, the intermediate support level at $0.50, which coincides with the MA 200, remains a key level to watch if the price further declines.

At the time of writing, XRP had reversed the gains accrued over the weekend and was down 3.16% in the last 24 hours to $0.526. The cryptocurrency has dropped 16% in the last seven days.

Whale accumulation is another key item to watch

As the XRP price rose over the weekend, on-chain analytics firm Santiment reported that XRP was beginning to show some mild recovery signs, buoyed by XRP whales.

According to Santiment, XRP gained a modest advantage over other assets on Sunday as wallets holding 10 million to 1 billion XRP accumulated. According to the most recent statistics, 221 addresses hold between 10 million and 1 billion XRP. This address class also has a total of 16.13 billion tokens worth $8.71 billion.

Aside from overall market price action and developments in the Ripple-SEC lawsuit, whale movements may be an important factor to monitor for the XRP price.