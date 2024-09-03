    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Prediction for September 3

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can bulls restore price of DOGE above $0.10 zone?
    Tue, 3/09/2024 - 12:17
    DOGE Prediction for September 3
    The market is mainly trading sideways as the rates of some coins are rising, while others keep falling, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has gone up by 1.91% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Despite today's rise, the rate of DOGE is looking rather more bearish than bullish as it is near the local support level of $0.0988. If the daily bar closes near it, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.098 area.

    Article image
    The situation is similar on the bigger time frame. If the candle closes far from its peak, bears may again seize the initiative, leading to a test of the $0.094 zone by the end of the week.

    Article image
    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions, as only a few days remain until the candle's closure. 

    However, if the breakout of the $0.094 mark does not happen, traders may witness sideways trading in the range around $0.10 within the next week.

    DOGE is trading at $0.0993 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

