DOGE Prediction for September 3

The market is mainly trading sideways as the rates of some coins are rising, while others keep falling, according to CoinMarketCap.

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has gone up by 1.91% over the last 24 hours.

Despite today's rise, the rate of DOGE is looking rather more bearish than bullish as it is near the local support level of $0.0988. If the daily bar closes near it, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.098 area.

The situation is similar on the bigger time frame. If the candle closes far from its peak, bears may again seize the initiative, leading to a test of the $0.094 zone by the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions, as only a few days remain until the candle's closure.

However, if the breakout of the $0.094 mark does not happen, traders may witness sideways trading in the range around $0.10 within the next week.

DOGE is trading at $0.0993 at press time.