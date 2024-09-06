Centibillionaire Dell Excites Bitcoin Community with New Statement

Centibillionaire Michael Dell recently caused a fresh wave of excitement within the Bitcoin community with his latest social media post.

Dell jokingly told a social media user to "enjoy Bitcoin" after the latter said that his wife wanted a more ambiguous relationship because he had such big ears.

This came after the tech mogul urged his followers to be curious, keep learning, and have "big ears to listen" while being "open to ambiguity."

Of course, Bitcoiners desperately want to know whether Dell's Bitcoin posts mean more than just mere curiosity. "Are you stacking, ser?" one user asked.

As reported by U.Today, Dell has repeatedly tested Bitcoiners with social media posts related to the largest cryptocurrency.

In July, he called Bitcoin "fascinating." Prior to that, he also posted a hilarious picture of Cookie Monster munching on Bitcoin.

The centibillionaire also once included Bitcoin in its poll of the "most important things." Unsurprisingly, the largest cryptocurrency ended up being in the first place after racing ahead of AI and other options.

Dell became a trailblazer by opening the door to Bitcoin payments all the way back in 2014. Back then, the cryptocurrency was relatively arcane for such a major firm. Even today, Bitcoin is struggling to gain enough merchant adoption. However, Dell's Bitcoin experiment ended up being a failure, and the company ended up axing such a payment option due to insufficient demand.

It remains to be seen whether Dell decides to embrace the largest cryptocurrency once again.