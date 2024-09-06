Bitcoin (BTC) Down 10% Since This Bizarre Michael Saylor Post

The price of Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency by market cap, has plunged by more than 10% since former MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor posted a bizarre picture of him riding a Bitcoin surfboard in a business suit.

The price of the largest cryptocurrency recently collapsed all the way to $53,661.

Earlier today, the price of the leading cryptocurrency briefly came close to the $57,000 level following a US jobs report that managed to alleviate recession concerns. However, Bitcoin then erased its short-lived gains and dropped sharply lower in tandem with US stocks.

Saylor, whose firm holds a total of $12.1 billion worth of Bitcoin, is yet to comment on the devastating Bitcoin crash.

It is worth noting that September tends to be the worst-performing month for the largest cryptocurrency. So far, Bitcoin is already down 8% during this September. In 2019, for comparison, it declined by nearly 14%.

Schiff's prescient call

On Thursday, gold bug Peter Schiff mocked Saylor's bizarre AI-generated picture, arguing that the Bitcoin wave "had already broken."

Schiff urged Saylor to "catch the Bitcoin wave," which was in the process of "swelling."