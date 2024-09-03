    Cardano (ADA) Can Fall Another 90%, Adam Back Predicts

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Adam Back has warned that Cardano (ADA) is not done plunging
    Tue, 3/09/2024 - 8:34
    Cardano (ADA) Can Fall Another 90%, Adam Back Predicts
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Blockstream CEO Adam Back joined the ranks of prominent Bitcoiners who have attacked Cardano following recent comments made by Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) CEO Charles Hoskinson. 

    Advertisement

    The Bitcoin evangelist, who was famously cited in Satoshi's highly influential white paper, has predicted that the price of ADA, the native token of the Cardano ecosystem, could collapse another 90%. 

    As reported by U.Today, Hoskinson riled up the Bitcoin community after predicting a slow demise of Bitcoin due to the fact that the developer community behind the cryptocurrency is too conservative. The Cardano founder believes that Bitcoin could see the fate of Microsoft if it refuses to innovate. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Teases Major Improvements for XRP Ledger
    Ethereum (ETH): Things Are Getting Even Worse, Solana (SOL) Shows Catastrophic Breakdown, Massive U.S. Dollar (DXY) Surge: Crypto to Bleed?
    Ripple’s Top Lawyer Warns SEC Against Deceiving Judges
    Death Cross Is Not The Only Thing Ethereum (ETH) Bulls Should Worry About

    Related
    Cardano Inching Closer to Chang Hard Fork as ADA Price Plunges
    Tue, 07/30/2024 - 14:23
    Cardano Inching Closer to Chang Hard Fork as ADA Price Plunges
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Hoskinson has repeatedly criticized Bitcoin's lack of programmability. 

    Last August, Hoskinson predicted that Cardano could eclipse Bitcoin and Ethereum, the long-time market leaders. 

    However, the market does not appear to be on Cardano's side. As noted by prominent Bitcoin advocate Tuur Demeester, Cardano now accounts for an infinitesimal 1% of Bitcoin's market cap. For comparison, it was at 10% just three years ago. 

    Moreover, Cardano is no longer among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap, slipping to 12th place. It is currently behind Dogecoin (DOGE), Tron (TRX), and Toncoin (TON).  

    The Chang hard fork, which was the main bullish narrative for ADA, did not result in any substantial price spike for the cryptocurrency. This is despite Hoskinson touting it as one of the biggest milestones for the entire industry. 

    #Cardano Price Prediction #Adam Back
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 3, 2024 - 8:00
    Bitcoin to “Go Up A Lot” Soon, Here’s Why, Samson Mow Believes
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 3, 2024 - 5:42
    Ripple CEO Teases Major Improvements for XRP Ledger
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Nectar AI Raises $3.9M to Build Uncensored Immersive AI Companions
    De.Fi World 2024: The Premier Gathering for Web3 Innovators in Bangkok
    Solana's Ups and Downs in 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Can Fall Another 90%, Adam Back Predicts
    Bitcoin to “Go Up A Lot” Soon, Here’s Why, Samson Mow Believes
    Ripple CEO Teases Major Improvements for XRP Ledger
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD