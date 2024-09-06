Toncoin (TON) Prediction for September 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers have once again failed to hold the bounce back, and all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

TON chart by CoinStats

TON/USD

The rate of Toncoin (TON) has increased by 1.17% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the price of TON is looking bearish on the hourly chart. If the candle closes below the $4.723 level, the fall is likely to continue tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, bears have seized the initiative after yesterday's bullish closure.

If the fall continues, the accumulated energy might be enough for a support breakout, followed by a blast to the $4.20-$4.40 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of TON is trading near the vital level of $4.721. If the weekly candle closes near it, there is a possibility to see a more profound correction to the $4 area.

TON is trading at $4.756 at press time.