    Toncoin (TON) Prediction for September 6

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Do bulls have chance to restore price of Toncoin (TON)?
    Fri, 6/09/2024 - 15:49
    Buyers have once again failed to hold the bounce back, and all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

    TON chart by CoinStats

    TON/USD

    The rate of Toncoin (TON) has increased by 1.17% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's rise, the price of TON is looking bearish on the hourly chart. If the candle closes below the $4.723 level, the fall is likely to continue tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, bears have seized the initiative after yesterday's bullish closure. 

    If the fall continues, the accumulated energy might be enough for a support breakout, followed by a blast to the $4.20-$4.40 range.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of TON is trading near the vital level of $4.721. If the weekly candle closes near it, there is a possibility to see a more profound correction to the $4 area.

    TON is trading at $4.756 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

