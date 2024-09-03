SHIB Prediction for September 3

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Neither bulls nor bears are dominating today, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The SHIB rate has decreased by 0.41% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of the meme coin is near the support of $0.00001352.

If nothing changes by the end of the day, there is a possibility of seeing an ongoing correction to the $0.00001340 zone.

Image by TradingView

Bulls have failed to keep yesterday's rise going, as the price of DOGE is below the last candle peak. In this regard, it is too early to think about a fast reversal, as not enough energy has been accumulated so far.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the situation is bearish despite the current bullish bar. If buyers want to get back in the game in the midterm, they need to restore the price to at least the $0.000016 level.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001362 at press time.