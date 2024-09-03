    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Prediction for September 3

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has sideways movement of SHIB finished yet?
    Tue, 3/09/2024 - 13:46
    SHIB Prediction for September 3
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Neither bulls nor bears are dominating today, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The SHIB rate has decreased by 0.41% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of the meme coin is near the support of $0.00001352. 

    Related
    BNB and TON Prediction for September 2
    Mon, 09/02/2024 - 16:05
    BNB and TON Prediction for September 2
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If nothing changes by the end of the day, there is a possibility of seeing an ongoing correction to the $0.00001340 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Bulls have failed to keep yesterday's rise going, as the price of DOGE is below the last candle peak. In this regard, it is too early to think about a fast reversal, as not enough energy has been accumulated so far.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the situation is bearish despite the current bullish bar. If buyers want to get back in the game in the midterm, they need to restore the price to at least the $0.000016 level.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001362 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 3, 2024 - 13:39
    Shytoshi Kusama Sets up SHIB Burn Voting, Here's Shiba Inu Army's Unexpected Choice
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 3, 2024 - 13:33
    Binance to List Four Major Crypto Trading Pairs: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Nectar AI Raises $3.9M to Build Uncensored Immersive AI Companions
    Solana's Ups and Downs in 2024
    Crypto Mining 2025. AI Mining and ASIC Shares
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Prediction for September 3
    Shytoshi Kusama Sets up SHIB Burn Voting, Here's Shiba Inu Army's Unexpected Choice
    Binance to List Four Major Crypto Trading Pairs: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD