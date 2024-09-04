    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for September 4

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has rate of Ethereum (ETH) found reversal zone by now?
    Wed, 4/09/2024 - 13:23
    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for September 4
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers have failed to hold the local rise, according to CoinMarketCap.

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has dropped by 4.63% over the last day.

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $2,306 and the resistance of $2,449. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves by tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main altcoin has continued to fall after yesterday's bearish closure. 

    However, if the candle closes far from its low, traders may witness a bounce back to the $2,500 range shortly.

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. Until the price is below the crucial area of $2,500, there is a chance to see an ongoing decline.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,401 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

