    SHIB and WIF Among Worst-Performing Meme Coins

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    SHIB and WIF are both down more than 70% from their 52-week peaks
    Mon, 2/09/2024 - 6:30
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    According to data provided by cryptocurrency analytics platform Lookonchain, dogwifhat (WIF) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are among the worst-performing meme coins. The two aforementioned cryptocurrencies are down 70.93% and 70.86%, respectively, from their 52-week highs. 

    Earlier this year, Solana-based meme coin upstart WIF stole the spotlight with a massive rally that took the meme coin to its current peak of $4.83 on March 31. Since then, WIF has dropped by more than 70.5%. 

    However, some experts remain unbothered by the significant correction. As reported by U.Today, Murad Mahmudov, a former Goldman Sachs analyst, recently predicted that WIF would end up being among the big SOL winners in 2025 despite recently losing its bullish momentum. This came after cryptocurrency research firm Cryptonary wrote that its "base case" prediction for the red-hot meme cryptocurrency was $10. 

    Meanwhile, the price of SHIB peaked at $0.0000456 on March 5 before giving up its impressive gains. The leading "Dogecoin killer" is down as much as 84.6% from its record high that was achieved roughly three years ago.  

    From bad to worse 

    The performance of the leading meme cryptocurrencies has been more than underwhelming across the board, meaning that WIF and SHIB are from being the outliers. 

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the top meme coin by market cap, is down 57.93% from its 52-week peak. Pepe (PEPE), another major cryptocurrency from this sector, has also plunged by more than 58%. 

    For comparison, Bitcoin is down 21.7% from its all-time high that was achieved in March. 

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

