    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Prediction for September 1

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect bullish reversal from SHIB soon?
    Sun, 1/09/2024 - 16:00
    SHIB Prediction for September 1
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins have continued their fall at the beginning of the new month, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has gone down by 2.69% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has broken the support level of $0.00001355. While the price is below that mark, bears are more powerful than bulls. In this case, the drop may continue to the $0.00001330-$0.00001340 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the meme coin is far from its key levels.

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for August 30
    Fri, 08/30/2024 - 16:07
    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for August 30
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    However, if the daily candle closes near its low, there are chances of a test of the $0.0000130 area the upcoming week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The weekly chart of SHIB is also bearish. If the situation does not change and a breakout of the $0.00001266 level happens, traders may witness an ongoing downward move to $0.000010.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001358 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 1, 2024 - 15:45
    Enormous 3.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Sep 1, 2024 - 15:30
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for September 1
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Mining 2025. AI Mining and ASIC Shares
    ViaBTC Supports LTC+DOGE+BEL Merged Mining to Boost Miners' Profits by 17%
    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might be on Track for Bullish September as RCO Finance (RCOF) Has All Chances to Rally
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Prediction for September 1
    Enormous 3.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for September 1
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD