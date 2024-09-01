SHIB Prediction for September 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins have continued their fall at the beginning of the new month, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has gone down by 2.69% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has broken the support level of $0.00001355. While the price is below that mark, bears are more powerful than bulls. In this case, the drop may continue to the $0.00001330-$0.00001340 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the meme coin is far from its key levels.

However, if the daily candle closes near its low, there are chances of a test of the $0.0000130 area the upcoming week.

Image by TradingView

The weekly chart of SHIB is also bearish. If the situation does not change and a breakout of the $0.00001266 level happens, traders may witness an ongoing downward move to $0.000010.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001358 at press time.