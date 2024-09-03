    XRP Goes Green Against Bitcoin as XRP Price Teases Big Move

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP may break out against Bitcoin as price of altcoin goes green against first cryptocurrency
    Tue, 3/09/2024 - 15:46
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    The price of the popular cryptocurrency XRP went green against Bitcoin today, as indicated by data from Binance. Thus, according to the black-and-yellow crypto giant's market quotes, the price of XRP today rose against BTC by over 1%. 

    This is because the price of Bitcoin fell by over 2.25% today amid the opening of the U.S. stock market, losing one key level after another at $57,800. 

    The price of XRP also fell, but by 1%, and it seems to be stronger than its counterparts in the top 10 of the crypto market. 

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    As a result, the price of the altcoin shines green against the first cryptocurrency, but what is more important is that this action continues the trend that started at the beginning of July. Since then, the price of XRP has gained 27.36% to current prices and 53.49% at the peak in early August. 

    Big move for XRP ahead

    Looking at the price chart of XRP against Bitcoin, one can see how it seems to be preparing for a big move, which is currently accumulating in a tight, narrow range. The last time we saw such big moves was in early July and August, with 27% and 20% candlesticks, respectively. 

    So, as things stand, the trend is that for the last two months we had XRP skyrocketing against Bitcoin in price at the beginning of them. 

    With Sept. 3 on the calendar, can market participants expect more of the same this month?

