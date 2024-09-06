Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for September 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are trying to restore their lost positions, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 0.84% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB has broken the local resistance of $508.10. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the daily bar closes above that mark, the upward move is likely to continue tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the picture is bearish. The price is testing the support of $495.80. If it breaks out, traders may witness a sharp drop to the $470-$480 range soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet.

If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, or below them, there is a chance to see a test of the support level of $454.80 within the next few days.

BNB is trading at $499.60 at press time.