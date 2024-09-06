    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for September 6

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has rate of Binance Coin (BNB) touched reversal zone by now?
    Fri, 6/09/2024 - 15:15
    Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for September 6
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls are trying to restore their lost positions, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BNB/USD

    The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 0.84% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB has broken the local resistance of $508.10. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the daily bar closes above that mark, the upward move is likely to continue tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the picture is bearish. The price is testing the support of $495.80. If it breaks out, traders may witness a sharp drop to the $470-$480 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for September 5
    Thu, 09/05/2024 - 14:51
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for September 5
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, or below them, there is a chance to see a test of the support level of $454.80 within the next few days.

    BNB is trading at $499.60 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 6, 2024 - 14:59
    Major Exchange Bitstamp Picks Cardano (ADA) as Hottest Trend Right Now
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Sep 6, 2024 - 14:45
    187 Million XRP in 24 Hours - What's Happening?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aleph Zero Joins CAMARA as the First Blockchain Organization
    GriffinAI Unveils the Playground for AI Agents
    Agora-Backed AUSD Stablecoin is Live on Sui
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for September 6
    Major Exchange Bitstamp Picks Cardano (ADA) as Hottest Trend Right Now
    187 Million XRP in 24 Hours - What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD