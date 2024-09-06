Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Reveals Stupidest Thing He Ever Did

One of the key figures in the Dogecoin (DOGE) community recently posed an intriguing question: "What's the stupidest thing you've ever done?" This prompted Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, also known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, to admit that selling his DOGE in 2015 was his biggest regret.

Back in 2015, Markus decided to step back from Dogecoin because he was not comfortable with how the community was changing. At the time, he sold off all of his crypto assets, including Dogecoin, because of financial concerns.

In particular, he made the decision because he had been laid off and was facing dwindling savings. The total amount he received from his crypto holdings was just enough to buy a used Honda Civic.

Since then, Markus has made it clear that he does not have any Dogecoin anymore, except for a few he recently sold.

sell doge in 2015 — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) September 5, 2024

Even though he left the project, Markus is still a big name in the world of cryptocurrency. He still has over two million followers on X (formerly Twitter), so he is still pretty influential in the crypto community. But he has always said that he is not involved in any cryptocurrency projects these days.

Right now, DOGE is going for $0.0945, which is much more than it was in 2015 — in the tens of thousands of percent range, if we are being honest. At the same time, it is 87.28% lower than it was at its highest point in 2021, which shows that it is really hard to know when is a good time to buy and sell these coins.