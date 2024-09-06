    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Reveals Stupidest Thing He Ever Did

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus revealed that selling his entire DOGE stash in 2015 for used Honda Civic remains his biggest regret
    Fri, 6/09/2024 - 15:47
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Reveals Stupidest Thing He Ever Did
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    One of the key figures in the Dogecoin (DOGE) community recently posed an intriguing question: "What's the stupidest thing you've ever done?" This prompted Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, also known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, to admit that selling his DOGE in 2015 was his biggest regret.

    Advertisement

    Back in 2015, Markus decided to step back from Dogecoin because he was not comfortable with how the community was changing. At the time, he sold off all of his crypto assets, including Dogecoin, because of financial concerns.

    Related
    Dogecoin Dominance Under Threat as PEPE Steps Up
    Fri, 09/06/2024 - 12:16
    Dogecoin Dominance Under Threat as PEPE Steps Up
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Major Exchange Bitstamp Picks Cardano (ADA) as Hottest Trend Right Now
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappear
    Bear Market Confirmed? Trading Legend Peter Brandt Shares Must-See Bitcoin Price Prediction
    CZ Will Never Run Binance Again

    In particular, he made the decision because he had been laid off and was facing dwindling savings. The total amount he received from his crypto holdings was just enough to buy a used Honda Civic.

    Advertisement

    Since then, Markus has made it clear that he does not have any Dogecoin anymore, except for a few he recently sold.

    Even though he left the project, Markus is still a big name in the world of cryptocurrency. He still has over two million followers on X (formerly Twitter), so he is still pretty influential in the crypto community. But he has always said that he is not involved in any cryptocurrency projects these days.

    Related
    Dogecoin Foundation Shares Crucial Update on Trailmap Progress
    Fri, 09/06/2024 - 11:00
    Dogecoin Foundation Shares Crucial Update on Trailmap Progress
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Right now, DOGE is going for $0.0945, which is much more than it was in 2015 — in the tens of thousands of percent range, if we are being honest. At the same time, it is 87.28% lower than it was at its highest point in 2021, which shows that it is really hard to know when is a good time to buy and sell these coins.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 6, 2024 - 15:35
    10 Years of XRP Ledger: Ripple President Highlights Milestones, Future Buzz
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Sep 6, 2024 - 15:15
    Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for September 6
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aleph Zero Joins CAMARA as the First Blockchain Organization
    GriffinAI Unveils the Playground for AI Agents
    Agora-Backed AUSD Stablecoin is Live on Sui
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Reveals Stupidest Thing He Ever Did
    10 Years of XRP Ledger: Ripple President Highlights Milestones, Future Buzz
    Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for September 6
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD