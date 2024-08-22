Cryptocurrency Trading Platform With Low Costs: UEEx Review

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

What is UEEx?

UEEx is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2021, focusing on facilitating users to buy and sell, as well as trade digital asset with leverage. It was designed as a user-friendly platform aimed at emerging users globally, bringing together over 100 finance and quantitative technology professionals from around the world. Within its first six months, UEEx developed a comprehensive product line, including crypto spot trading, savings, and digital currency over-the-counter trading, and later introduced margin trading.

By February 2022, UEEx had over 100,000 registered users and offered 132 trading pairs, with a 24-hour trading volume reaching $42.162 billion as of March 2022.

Security and AML

The platform adheres to regulatory requirements in the U.S. and Canada, having obtained the necessary licenses, including the U.S. MSB license and the Canadian MSC license.

For AML and counter-terrorism financing (CFT), UEEx implements robust measures, ensuring rigorous monitoring and compliance. The platform emphasizes transparency by regularly publishing proof-of-reserves reports to demonstrate the integrity of fund management.

UEEx employs proprietary automated risk control technology that rigorously verifies contract addresses to prevent issues such as counterfeit currency and fraud. Additionally, it uses a multi-level verification and reconciliation system, which includes intelligent monitoring, real-time alerts and proactive intervention to ensure the safety and accuracy of transactions.

The platform supports millions of users with high-speed processing and efficient order matching, providing stable performance even under high concurrency. Each user is given an independent asset vault within the UEEx fund pool to ensure asset security and isolation. Moreover, UEEx’s self-developed currency mixing technology enhances user anonymity by ensuring privacy and reducing risks related to tracking or exposure.

Key features and benefits

UEEx offers a diverse product line that includes spot trading, super-leveraged trading, futures trading, stock trading, wealth management and lending. This range of services caters to investors seeking flexible allocation based on their risk preferences and capital usage habits.

Buy & sell crypto Supporting fast and seamless fiat ⇋ crypto transactions for buying and selling Spot Trading Engaging in real-time trading across a variety of selected cryptocurrencies Futures Trading Supporting bi-directional perps with a leverage up to 125x Copy Trading Gaining insights from successful traders by replicating their strategies Demo Trading Refining and enhancing trading skills without exposure to risks of loss Margin Trading Amplifying trading potential with duration contract leverage options Stock Trading Managing an investment portfolio in one place Loan Service Supporting BTC, ETH and UE Coin as collateral to improve fund efficiency

UEEx employs a self-developed "Cold Wallet and Hot Wallet Dual Mechanism" to enhance security. This system primarily stores funds offline and globally distributes assets and private keys. To ensure the safety of user funds, UEEx provides 100% insurance coverage through a dedicated insurance company and is subject to third-party supervision by a commercial bank. Withdrawals and deposits are processed through a combination of manual and intelligent methods.

The platform achieves precision settlement with 18 decimal points, similar to banking systems, and uses multi-level reconciliation mechanisms to ensure system and user asset consistency. Advanced AI modeling technology is employed for risk control, offering multi-layered protection, intelligent monitoring of data and asset changes and real-time alerts for proactive intervention.

Exchange rates

The first thing you need to learn when choosing an exchange platform is how much it charges for basic operations. UEEx offers standard fees, oftentimes lower than major exchanges.

Type Currency Rate Fiat Currency Buy / Sell 0 Crypto Deposit Deposit 0 Crypto Withdrawal (Internal Transfer) Withdrawal 0 Crypto Withdrawal (External Transfer) UE - BSC 1,000 UE USDT - TRC20 2 USDT USDT - BSC 1 USDT USDT - ERC20 2 USDT BTC - OMNI 0.002 BTC BTC - BSC 0.002 BTC ETH - ERC20 0.02 ETH ETH - BSC 0.008 ETH LTC - BSC 0.002 LTC LTC - LTC 0.002 LTC TRX - TRC20 10 TRX BNB - BSC 0.005 BNB DOGE - BSC 10 DOGE Spot Trading Buy / Sell 0.09% Futures Trading Buy / Sell 0.05% Margin Trading 0 - 99x Buy / Sell 0.10% 100 - 199x Buy / Sell 0.09% 200x Buy / Sell 0.08% UEEx Loans Flexible Rate - Daily 0.0599% Flexible Rate - Annually 21.8635% Stock Trading Buy / Sell 1.50%

Native utility token — UE Coin

At the core of the UEEx ecosystem is its native utility token, UE Coin. This token is essential for processing transactions and data storage on the platform. Users can stake UE Coin to operate validator nodes and participate in governance decisions, integrating them into the network’s operational and decision-making processes.

The total supply of UE Coin is capped at 10 billion, which ensures its scarcity and potential for value growth. As a utility token, UE Coin is both tradable and integral to the UEEx ecosystem. It provides users with access to a range of trading and financial products, enhancing its value across various applications.

Currently, approximately 5% of UE Coin is in circulation. The token supports activities such as spot trading and participation in financial products on UEEx, offering users the potential for higher investment returns and a more streamlined trading experience. As UEEx continues to develop and introduce new trading products, UE Coin’s utility and value are expected to increase, expanding its role within the ecosystem.

Since its issuance, UE Coin has demonstrated impressive market performance. The initial issuance price was 0.001 USDT, and in a short period, its price surged to a peak of 0.00261 USDT, an increase of approximately 160%.

This significant growth reflects market recognition of UE Coin and showcases its strong potential. The total market value of UE surged from 10 million USDT to a peak of 26.1 million USDT, further proving its investment value.

Conclusion

UEEx offers a diverse range of products. Its tech solutions, i.e., ML-powered computing, give unique features for crypto traders, while compliance with AML and all the legal support ensure low risks for crypto assets.