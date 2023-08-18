XRP: More Businesses Now Accepting Direct XRP Payments

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Crypto payments provider BitPay has revealed an interesting fact about XRP adoption. In a new tweet, BitPay declared that a growing number of merchants are now accepting XRP direct payment, a testament to its growing utility and adoption.

According to BitPay, 30 merchants and counting support XRP direct payment, which includes big names such as AMC theaters, Newegg, top South African-based Prepaid Gamer Online, Ace Jewelers, Latvian-headquartered airline AirBaltic, takeaway.com and several others.

A growing number of #merchants accept direct $XRP (aka @Ripple) payments directly from your wallet. Find out more about where you can pay with XRP using #BitPay.



Learn more:https://t.co/zFGxw4uygH pic.twitter.com/qBTZs9cEDj — BitPay (@BitPay) August 17, 2023

BitPay previously announced worldwide support for XRP, allowing BitPay users across the world to buy, store, swap and spend XRP across all of its solutions.

XRP, the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, became one of the hottest stories in the crypto space following the judge's landmark ruling on July 13.

In its ruling, the court distinguished between the token itself and how it was sold, declaring that XRP, in and of itself, is not an investment contract.

The crypto industry celebrated its first win against the SEC, which sets the precedent for other crypto assets, tokens and securities regulations in the United States.

XRP gained notable attention after the ruling, as several platforms rushed to add the crypto asset to their platforms. This has also accelerated its acceptance as a preferred payment method by more businesses.

CoinFlip, a fintech firm, announced the listing of XRP on its platform in July. This is significant since Coinflip maintains the world's largest network of cryptocurrency ATMs in terms of transaction volume, with over 4,500 kiosks in 49 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Canada and Australia, allowing cash purchases and sales of major cryptocurrencies.

In the latest listings, BIT, a professional cryptocurrency exchange that deals in options trading, has announced the addition of XRP options to its platform.