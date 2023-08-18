XRP: More Businesses Now Accepting Direct XRP Payments

Fri, 08/18/2023 - 15:00
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
XRP sees growing adoption following landmark ruling
XRP: More Businesses Now Accepting Direct XRP Payments
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Crypto payments provider BitPay has revealed an interesting fact about XRP adoption. In a new tweet, BitPay declared that a growing number of merchants are now accepting XRP direct payment, a testament to its growing utility and adoption.

According to BitPay, 30 merchants and counting support XRP direct payment, which includes big names such as AMC theaters, Newegg, top South African-based Prepaid Gamer Online, Ace Jewelers, Latvian-headquartered airline AirBaltic, takeaway.com and several others.

BitPay previously announced worldwide support for XRP, allowing BitPay users across the world to buy, store, swap and spend XRP across all of its solutions.

XRP, the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, became one of the hottest stories in the crypto space following the judge's landmark ruling on July 13.

In its ruling, the court distinguished between the token itself and how it was sold, declaring that XRP, in and of itself, is not an investment contract.

The crypto industry celebrated its first win against the SEC, which sets the precedent for other crypto assets, tokens and securities regulations in the United States.

Related
Gemini Teases Major XRP Announcement: Details

XRP gained notable attention after the ruling, as several platforms rushed to add the crypto asset to their platforms. This has also accelerated its acceptance as a preferred payment method by more businesses.

CoinFlip, a fintech firm, announced the listing of XRP on its platform in July. This is significant since Coinflip maintains the world's largest network of cryptocurrency ATMs in terms of transaction volume, with over 4,500 kiosks in 49 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Canada and Australia, allowing cash purchases and sales of major cryptocurrencies.

Related
XRP Scores Major Listing on This Crypto Exchange: Details

In the latest listings, BIT, a professional cryptocurrency exchange that deals in options trading, has announced the addition of XRP options to its platform.

#XRP News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image DOGE Founder Reveals His Favorite Cryptos, And Here's Which Coins He Dislikes
08/18/2023 - 14:46
DOGE Founder Reveals His Favorite Cryptos, And Here's Which Coins He Dislikes
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image PayPal Stablecoin PYUSD FAQ: Guide on Everything You Need to Know
08/18/2023 - 14:30
PayPal Stablecoin PYUSD FAQ: Guide on Everything You Need to Know
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Shiba Inu Whales Buy 6.5 Trillion SHIB Day After Shibarium Launch
08/18/2023 - 14:28
Shiba Inu Whales Buy 6.5 Trillion SHIB Day After Shibarium Launch
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide