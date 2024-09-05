    Ethereum Foundation's Huge ETH Sale Shocks Community

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Ethereum price struggles continue amid big sell-off
    Thu, 5/09/2024 - 14:07
    Ethereum Foundation's Huge ETH Sale Shocks Community
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On-chain data tracking service Lookonchain has revealed a mysterious move from the Ethereum Foundation, a non-profit organization backing the Ethereum (ETH) network. Lookonchain tweeted that the foundation sold 100 ETH a few hours ago.

    Advertisement

    These coins are estimated to be sold for 241,000 DAI, a popular stablecoin token on the Ethereum blockchain. As expected, this move from the foundation has shocked the ETH community. It has injected negative sentiment among holders, as uncertainty is prevailing on the market.

    Notably, this is not the first sell-off triggered by the  Ethereum Foundation. According to Lookonchain, the foundation has sold 2,616 ETH since Jan. 1. These sales were collectively made for 7.64 million DAI at an average price of $2,922, and they were sent to a decentralized exchange (DEX).

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Adds Another Zero: What's Happening?
    Bitcoin Omega Candle Coming: Samson Mow Shows 'Big Short' Michael Burry's Style
    Cardano Creator Issues Crucial Explanation for All ADA Holders
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Praises Elon Musk, Here's Big Reason

    The community is questioning these frequent sales from the foundation while also criticizing Vitalik Buterin. For instance, a user tweeted, “I thought Ethereum said that the previous one was for the entire year but they keep selling again.” Another added, “Wouldn't you sell now if you know that soon ETH is under two thousand American dollars?”

    Advertisement

    Ethereum price remains under pressure

    It is apparent that ETH holders and supporters are against this frequent selling of ETH from the foundation. The market is already under intense bearish pressure, and sell-offs like this only add to it. This issue has emerged as a major controversy on the crypto market, and only time will reveal the exact impacts of it.

    The ETH price is under bearish pressure, and it has been moving sideways in the recent past. It is trading at $2,394.10, a fall of 0.19% in the last 24 hours. The trading volume of Ethereum has also plummeted 15.55% to $13.7 billion during this time. Seeing the current situation, a bullish reversal appears not to be happening in the near future.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 5, 2024 - 13:32
    SEC Veteran Breaks Silence on Latest Development in Ripple Lawsuit
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Sep 5, 2024 - 13:18
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Resurrected With Millions in BTC and 500,772% Profit
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Agora-Backed AUSD Stablecoin is Live on Sui
    Crypto Staking Rewards Module Launches with Various Programs
    ‘Meet Your Meme’ TOKEN2049 After Party: LBank, Shiba Inu, Babydoge, and SaitaChain Unite for a Memorable Crypto Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum Foundation's Huge ETH Sale Shocks Community
    SEC Veteran Breaks Silence on Latest Development in Ripple Lawsuit
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Resurrected With Millions in BTC and 500,772% Profit
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD