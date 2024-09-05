Ethereum Foundation's Huge ETH Sale Shocks Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

On-chain data tracking service Lookonchain has revealed a mysterious move from the Ethereum Foundation, a non-profit organization backing the Ethereum (ETH) network. Lookonchain tweeted that the foundation sold 100 ETH a few hours ago.

Advertisement

These coins are estimated to be sold for 241,000 DAI, a popular stablecoin token on the Ethereum blockchain. As expected, this move from the foundation has shocked the ETH community. It has injected negative sentiment among holders, as uncertainty is prevailing on the market.

Notably, this is not the first sell-off triggered by the Ethereum Foundation. According to Lookonchain, the foundation has sold 2,616 ETH since Jan. 1. These sales were collectively made for 7.64 million DAI at an average price of $2,922, and they were sent to a decentralized exchange (DEX).

The community is questioning these frequent sales from the foundation while also criticizing Vitalik Buterin . For instance, a user tweeted , “I thought Ethereum said that the previous one was for the entire year but they keep selling again.” Another added , “Wouldn't you sell now if you know that soon ETH is under two thousand American dollars?”

Advertisement

Ethereum price remains under pressure

It is apparent that ETH holders and supporters are against this frequent selling of ETH from the foundation. The market is already under intense bearish pressure, and sell-offs like this only add to it. This issue has emerged as a major controversy on the crypto market, and only time will reveal the exact impacts of it.