    197 Million XRP in 15 Hours — Here's What's Happening

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Staggering amount of XRP transferred by anonymous market participants
    Sat, 7/09/2024 - 10:25
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Whale Alert blockchain sleuth that tracks down large cryptocurrency transactions has noticed two massive crypto transfers, carrying close to 200 million XRP. Roughly half of that sum was shoveled to the world’s biggest cryptocurrency trading platform Binance.

    With all the transfers spotted prior to that, the total sum of this Ripple-affiliated coin transacted in the past 24 hours amounts to enormous 358 million XRP.

    200 million XRP change hands, half goes to Binance

    The cryptocurrency tracker spotted two heavy-weighed transactions, which contained 95,000,000 XRP and 102,881,561 XRP. The former is the equivalent of $49,681,608, the latter was worth slightly more at the time of the transfer — $54,034,011.

    A total of 95 million XRP was transferred to the Binance exchange by an unknown whale who was likely rushing to sell this chunk of crypto amid the 5.6% fall on Friday. However, after XRP dropped to $0.51440, a slight recovery took place, pushing the XRP price to $0.52815 — 2.43% upward.

    A total of 102.8 million XRP were shoveled from one anonymous blockchain address to another, showing increased activity of whales in the market.

    Whales and Ripple shovel 187 million XRP

    Earlier XRP transactions seen by Whale Alert on Friday confirm that whales have become more active this week than before.

    Among those transactions was one carrying 100,000,000 XRP from the San Francisco-based crypto behemoth Ripple. That transfer was sent to an anonymous wallet, but details of the transaction shared by Bithomp show that it was an internal transfer performed by the company.

    A total of 31,126,439 XRP were also withdrawn from the Orbit exchange, and an unknown whale deposited 29,100,000 XRP to the Mexico-based crypto trading platform Bitso.

    #XRP Transfer #Ripple News #Cryptocurrency Whales
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

