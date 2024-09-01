DOGE Prediction for September 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

It is too early to talk about a bounce back, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has dropped by 2.28% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is bearish as it is about to test the support of $0.09861. If buyers fail to seize the initiative by the end of the day, the breakout may lead to a more profound correction to the $0.098 range.

Image by TradingView

The price of DOGE keeps falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.1025. If today's candle closes near its low, the decline may continue to the $0.096 area.

Image by TradingView

The situation is similar on the weekly time frame.

If the current bar closes below the previous one, the correction may lead to a test of the support level of $0.09136 next week.

DOGE is trading at $0.09871 at press time.