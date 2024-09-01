    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Prediction for September 1

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can next week become positive for rate of DOGE?
    Sun, 1/09/2024 - 16:30
    DOGE Prediction for September 1
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    It is too early to talk about a bounce back, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has dropped by 2.28% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is bearish as it is about to test the support of $0.09861. If buyers fail to seize the initiative by the end of the day, the breakout may lead to a more profound correction to the $0.098 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The price of DOGE keeps falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.1025. If today's candle closes near its low, the decline may continue to the $0.096 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The situation is similar on the weekly time frame.

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for August 30
    Fri, 08/30/2024 - 16:07
    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for August 30
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the current bar closes below the previous one, the correction may lead to a test of the support level of $0.09136 next week.

    DOGE is trading at $0.09871 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 1, 2024 - 16:15
    1 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bought by Secret Whale: What's Going On?
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Sep 1, 2024 - 16:00
    SHIB Prediction for September 1
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Mining 2025. AI Mining and ASIC Shares
    ViaBTC Supports LTC+DOGE+BEL Merged Mining to Boost Miners' Profits by 17%
    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might be on Track for Bullish September as RCO Finance (RCOF) Has All Chances to Rally
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Prediction for September 1
    1 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bought by Secret Whale: What's Going On?
    SHIB Prediction for September 1
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD