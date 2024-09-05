    Original U.Today article

    XRP Prediction for September 5

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can bounce back of XRP occur?
    Thu, 5/09/2024 - 15:50
    Buyers could not hold today's rise until the end of the day, and most coins have returned to the red zone, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has gone down by 1.55% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is trading near the local support of $0.5485. 

    If buyers cannot seize the initiative until the end of the day, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.54 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is also bearish. If the daily bar closes near the support level of $0.5434, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $0.51-$0.52 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. If the situation remains the same, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.52-$0.60 is the more likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $0.5488 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

