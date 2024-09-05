XRP Prediction for September 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers could not hold today's rise until the end of the day, and most coins have returned to the red zone, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has gone down by 1.55% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is trading near the local support of $0.5485.

If buyers cannot seize the initiative until the end of the day, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.54 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is also bearish. If the daily bar closes near the support level of $0.5434, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $0.51-$0.52 range.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. If the situation remains the same, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.52-$0.60 is the more likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $0.5488 at press time.