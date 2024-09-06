    ETH/BTC Sensationally Drops to April 2021 Levels

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Ethereum (ETH) lost whopping 44% of its price against BTC since The Merge event, CryptoQuant data says
    Fri, 6/09/2024 - 16:00
    ETH/BTC Sensationally Drops to April 2021 Levels
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    ETH/BTC, a metric of Ethereum (ETH) price in Bitcoins (BTC), plummeted to levels unseen since April 2021. CryptoQuant experts demonstrate how Ethereum (ETH) lost its supremacy in terms of network activity, tokenomics and more.

    ETH/BTC price tumbles to 40-month lows, CryptoQuant says

    The ETH/BTC ratio, a critical metric for the global blockchain ecosystem, dipped to 0.0425. This is the lowest level for this indicator registered since April 2021. Such calculations were shared by CryptoQuant, a major on-chain analytics team, in a recent X thread.

    As such, Ethereum (ETH) lost 44% of its value against the largest cryptocurrency since The Merge transition happened in September 2022.

    Advertisement

    Such painful performance of ETH should be attributed to a combination of factors, CryptoQuant experts say. Launched in July 2024, Ethereum Spot ETF failed to mirror the success of Bitcoin's due to the lack of liquidity and market uncertainty.

    HOT Stories
    Major Exchange Bitstamp Picks Cardano (ADA) as Hottest Trend Right Now
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappear
    Bear Market Confirmed? Trading Legend Peter Brandt Shares Must-See Bitcoin Price Prediction
    CZ Will Never Run Binance Again

    The Ethereum (ETH) network has witnessed too-low transaction activity accompanied with a dramatic decrease in fees generated. This dynamic was amplified by the L2 narrative run and Dencun upgrade activation.

    Is Ethereum (ETH) in trouble?

    Also, some other blockchain usage metrics on Bitcoin (BTC) are higher than those of Ethereum (ETH) thanks to the popularity of Inscriptions, Runes, L2s and so on.

    The CryptoQuant team, however, suggests that the worst is yet to come for the second crypto:

    Ethereum could fall further with respect to Bitcoin as ETH is still above undervaluation territory. We estimate that ETH would need to fall to about 0.02 in terms of Bitcoin, a 50% decline, for it to enter undervaluation territory.

    Once Ethereum (ETH) lost its status of deflationary currency, its monetary design does not look so attractive for investors, the report says.

    As covered by U.Today previously, Justin Bons of Cyber Capital highlighted that the "L2 lobby" is dragging Ethereum down to irrelevance right now.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Sep 6, 2024 - 15:49
    Toncoin (TON) Prediction for September 6
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Sep 6, 2024 - 15:47
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Reveals Stupidest Thing He Ever Did
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aleph Zero Joins CAMARA as the First Blockchain Organization
    GriffinAI Unveils the Playground for AI Agents
    Agora-Backed AUSD Stablecoin is Live on Sui
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    ETH/BTC Sensationally Drops to April 2021 Levels
    Toncoin (TON) Prediction for September 6
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Reveals Stupidest Thing He Ever Did
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD