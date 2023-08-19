XRP Reverts to Historical Opportunity Zone per This Indicator

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to the Santiment MVRV opportunity and danger zone model, XRP has returned to the historic opportunity zone.

A zoom-in on Santiment's MVRV opportunity and danger zone divergence chart shows that XRP is currently in the "underbought zone."

📊 Market caps have fallen considerably over the past week, and traders are very polarized. Many believe a quick recovery is coming, while others see this as just the beginning of the dump. But undeniably, average #crypto returns are in a mathematically historic opportunity zone. pic.twitter.com/oVlLQ6ZuB1 — Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 19, 2023

According to an analysis by the on-chain analytics firm on X (formerly Twitter), crypto market capitalization has plummeted significantly as a result of the recent market sell-off, and as a result, traders are strongly divided, having mixed perceptions.

Regardless, Santiment highlights an obvious fact: Average crypto returns are in a mathematically historic opportunity zone. This is because altcoins, including XRP, are vastly undervalued after a significant sell-off this week.

Underbought or oversold conditions refer to a state in which an asset has fallen sharply and is expected to bounce higher.

#XRP has completely retraced the entirety of the move that came after the SEC vs. Ripple ruling.



As I have said, these narratives do not sustainably impact the price.



The price of altcoins are more so a function of excess liquidity than they are about who wins a court case. pic.twitter.com/8NWZk4r7JR — Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) August 18, 2023

According to crypto expert Benjamen Cowen, XRP has completely retraced the entirety of the move that came after the SEC v. Ripple ruling. He maintains that narratives such as the Ripple ruling do not sustainably impact the XRP price. Cowen adds that the price of altcoins is more a function of excess liquidity than of who wins a court battle.

On Aug. 17, XRP fell sharply to lows of $0.436 following a major sell-off in the market, which saw millions of dollars in crypto liquidations in a relatively short period. XRP has slightly recovered from these lows, being marginally down in the last 24 hours to $0.504.

Recent developments in Ripple SEC lawsuit

On Aug. 17, the judge released a new scheduling order in which the SEC was allowed to request an interlocutory appeal. Afterward, the SEC submitted its request for an interlocutory appeal on Aug. 18.

As regards the new development, lawyers in the XRP community took to X (formerly Twitter) to put some facts straight.

This is the SEC's request to allow it to file an appeal.



But it's NOT an appeal itself.



Is it an appeal you ask? NO! It's not.



This is legally a Non-Appeal motion.



And no, it's not appellate in nature.



Thank you. https://t.co/W7RIeNNSTy — Jeremy Hogan (@attorneyjeremy1) August 18, 2023

Attorney Jeremy Hogan clarifies that the latest filing is the SEC's request to allow it to file an appeal and not an appeal itself. Hogan adds that the SEC filing was technically a non-appeal motion because it was not appellate.

CryptoLaw, a legal entity founded by XRP holders' attorney John Deaton, highlights a key fact: The SEC is not appealing the fact that the XRP token is not a security.