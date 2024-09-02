BTC, ETH and XRP Prediction for September 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some coins are coming back to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.11% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BTC is rising after yesterday's bearish closure. However, bulls do not have enough energy yet for a midterm rise.

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $58,000-$60,000 is the more likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $58,690 at press time.

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) is more bullish than BTC, going up by 2.35%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of ETH is approaching the resistance of $2,554. If the candle closes above it, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $2,700 range.

Ethereum is trading at $2,519 at press time.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 0.49% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of XRP has once again made a false breakout of the support level of $0.5452. If the bar closes near its peak, the upward move may lead to a test of the $0.58 mark by the end of the week.

XRP is trading at $0.5578 at press time.