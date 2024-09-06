    10 Years of XRP Ledger: Ripple President Highlights Milestones, Future Buzz

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ripple senior execs share insights on XRP Ledger at key event
    Fri, 6/09/2024 - 15:35
    10 Years of XRP Ledger: Ripple President Highlights Milestones, Future Buzz
    Ripple recently celebrated its building on the XRP Ledger, which celebrated a full decade of operations at a key XRP event.

    At the ongoing XRP Community Day event, Ripple President Monica Long, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Ripple SVP Strategic Initiatives' Eric van Miltenburg took to the stage to share stories from the early days of the XRPL, while celebrating recent XRPL milestones and express their excitement for what's to come.

    The official X handle of RippleX, which is committed to posting live updates from the event, shared this information.

    According to Ripple X, the Ripple leaders highlighted the milestones that have defined XRPL’s evolution, including native DeFi capabilities and promising developments on the horizon, which are set to shape the next chapter of the ledger’s history.

    One of the early innovations discussed was the use of issued assets on the XRPL. Users can issue tokens and currencies on XRP Ledger (XRPL). This feature allowed for the representation of various types of value on the ledger, besides XRP, making XRPL one of the first blockchains to support the tokenization of various assets.

    Ripple speaks

    At the XRP Community Day event held Sept. 6 at Shinagawa Tokyo, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse praised the Japanese XRP community.

    "The XRP community here in Japan is one of the largest and longest-standing in the world. The Ledger would not be the same without you," the Ripple CEO stated as he shared his opening remarks to begin the event.

    At the key XRP community event, the Ripple CTO  and one of the key architects of the XRP Ledger, David Schwartz, took to the stage to discuss the building blocks for institutional DeFi applications on the XRPL – including unique features available in the XRPL AMM, interoperability, a robust lending protocol, customizability, decentralized identifiers, Oracles for real-world data and multi-purpose tokens.

