Advertisement
AD

XRP, Solana (SOL) Holders Should Pay Attention to This Information: Details

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
XRP, Solana (SOL) update: Crypto exchange announces major news
Thu, 4/01/2024 - 10:36
XRP, Solana (SOL) Holders Should Pay Attention to This Information: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Traders and holders of popular cryptocurrencies XRP and Solana (SOL) should pay attention to some important information from top crypto exchange Binance.

At the close of 2023, Binance stated in an announcement that it would be launching USDC-margined perpetual contracts for BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL and XRP on an expected date of Jan. 3.

However, given the volatility that rocked the market, leading to large price drops for cryptocurrencies, Binance Futures announced that the launch of USDC-margined perpetual contracts had been postponed, with a new date of Jan. 4 announced.

According to Binance, the trading start time for the USDC-margined BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL and XRP perpetual contracts has been delayed owing to market volatility and to provide a pleasant trading experience for the consumers.

Binance said it will launch the USDC-margined BTC perpetual contract on Jan. 4 at 12:30 UTC, followed by the USDC-margined SOL, XRP, ETH and BNB perpetual contracts every five minutes thereafter.

The crypto industry began 2024 on a high note, with Bitcoin approaching the $46,000 price mark.

Related
XRP, ADA, SOL: Binance Expands Offerings on Investment, What Changed?

XRP and Solana also had good starts to the year, achieving highs of $0.639 and $117, respectively, on Jan. 2.

However, the tide turned as bears slammed the market: A drop in Bitcoin on Wednesday erased almost all of the gains it had earned in the first days of this year, breaking a long-running surge that outpaced a global malaise in traditional assets.

Other assets sank alongside Bitcoin, which commemorated its 15th year since the mining of its first block on Jan. 3, 2009.

On Wednesday, XRP fell as much as 11%, while Solana's SOL fell nearly 20%. Both XRP and Solana have fallen 9.63% and 8.93% in the previous 24 hours, respectively, to trade at $98.65 and $0.578, respectively.

#XRP News #Solana News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Crypto Bloodbath: $730 Million Destroyed Amid Volatility Surge
2024/01/04 10:34
Crypto Bloodbath: $730 Million Destroyed Amid Volatility Surge
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Dogecoin to Moon: 635 Million DOGE Change Hands Ahead of DOGE-1 Mission
2024/01/04 10:34
Dogecoin to Moon: 635 Million DOGE Change Hands Ahead of DOGE-1 Mission
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Highlights Bitcoin Halving 2024 as Crucial Event
2024/01/04 10:34
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Highlights Bitcoin Halving 2024 as Crucial Event
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Solana-based Card Strategy Racing Game MixMob Racer1 Launches with Race-to-Earn Mechanics
Whales Market Announces the Launch of Its Revolutionary Dapp and Token on the Solana Network
Gooniverse: The Gangster Metaverse Where Dog Memes and Crypto Rule!
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP, Solana (SOL) Holders Should Pay Attention to This Information: Details
Crypto Bloodbath: $730 Million Destroyed Amid Volatility Surge
Dogecoin to Moon: 635 Million DOGE Change Hands Ahead of DOGE-1 Mission
Show all