XRP, Solana (SOL) Holders Should Pay Attention to This Information: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Traders and holders of popular cryptocurrencies XRP and Solana (SOL) should pay attention to some important information from top crypto exchange Binance.

At the close of 2023, Binance stated in an announcement that it would be launching USDC-margined perpetual contracts for BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL and XRP on an expected date of Jan. 3.

#Binance Futures Will Postpone the Launch of USDC-Margined BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL and XRP Perpetual Contracts



Read more⤵️https://t.co/SxUXeoKK2L — Binance Futures (@BinanceFutures) January 3, 2024

However, given the volatility that rocked the market, leading to large price drops for cryptocurrencies, Binance Futures announced that the launch of USDC-margined perpetual contracts had been postponed, with a new date of Jan. 4 announced.

According to Binance, the trading start time for the USDC-margined BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL and XRP perpetual contracts has been delayed owing to market volatility and to provide a pleasant trading experience for the consumers.

Binance said it will launch the USDC-margined BTC perpetual contract on Jan. 4 at 12:30 UTC, followed by the USDC-margined SOL, XRP, ETH and BNB perpetual contracts every five minutes thereafter.

The crypto industry began 2024 on a high note, with Bitcoin approaching the $46,000 price mark.

XRP and Solana also had good starts to the year, achieving highs of $0.639 and $117, respectively, on Jan. 2.

However, the tide turned as bears slammed the market: A drop in Bitcoin on Wednesday erased almost all of the gains it had earned in the first days of this year, breaking a long-running surge that outpaced a global malaise in traditional assets.

Other assets sank alongside Bitcoin, which commemorated its 15th year since the mining of its first block on Jan. 3, 2009.

On Wednesday, XRP fell as much as 11%, while Solana's SOL fell nearly 20%. Both XRP and Solana have fallen 9.63% and 8.93% in the previous 24 hours, respectively, to trade at $98.65 and $0.578, respectively.