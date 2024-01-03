Advertisement
AD

XRP, ADA, SOL: Binance Expands Offerings on Investment, What Changed?

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
XRP, Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) were among cryptocurrencies listed
Wed, 3/01/2024 - 11:08
XRP, ADA, SOL: Binance Expands Offerings on Investment, What Changed?
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, is expanding XRP, ADA and SOL investing opportunities with the launch of a new batch of dual investment products.

The new dual investment products come with updated target prices and settlement dates, allowing users to sell high or buy low with their selected price at a selected date in the future without incurring any fees.

The "sell high" products apply to users who want to accumulate high rewards on their cryptocurrency holdings.

XRP, Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) were among the cryptocurrencies listed in the Sell High products, which allow subscribers to sell for a greater price in the future than the market price on the subscription date.

The "Buy Low" products apply to users who want to accumulate high rewards on stablecoin holdings. XRP, ADA and SOL were among the cryptocurrencies offered for "buy low," thus allowing users who subscribe to buy for a lower price in the future compared to the market price on the subscription date.

Related
XRP Eyes Potential Price Rally Amid Ripple Event, Similar to Solana (SOL) and Cardano

Notably, Binance supports the trading and investing of XRP, ADA and SOL, as well as other major cryptocurrencies, in various ways, such as spot, futures and options contracts.

Thus, by offering more products and services related to these coins, Binance is giving investors more choices and flexibility to diversify their portfolios and maximize their returns.

New XRP, SOL futures to launch on Binance

Binance stated at the end of 2023 that it will launch USDC-margined perpetual contracts for XRP, SOL, as well as BTC, ETH and BNB, on Jan. 3, 2024, at 12:30 UTC, with up to 125x leverage.

Related
XRP, Solana Receive $3.9 Million Inflows on Upbeat Market, Here's Price Reaction


The move, according to Binance, would help to enhance users’ trading experiences and expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Futures.

Binance will also be extending a 10% promotional trading fee discount for all trades on USDC-margined futures contracts to celebrate the new listings. The promotion period will run from Jan. 3 to April 3, 2024.

#XRP #Cardano #Solana
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Arbitrum One Achieves Major Milestone With $10.32 Billion TVL, ARB Token Gains Momentum
2024/01/03 11:06
Arbitrum One Achieves Major Milestone With $10.32 Billion TVL, ARB Token Gains Momentum
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Peter Schiff's Unexpected Bitcoin ETF Prediction Ridiculed by Cardano Founder
2024/01/03 11:06
Peter Schiff's Unexpected Bitcoin ETF Prediction Ridiculed by Cardano Founder
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shytoshi Kusama and SHIB Marketing Lead Issue Cryptic Tweets, SHIB Army Excited
2024/01/03 11:06
Shytoshi Kusama and SHIB Marketing Lead Issue Cryptic Tweets, SHIB Army Excited
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Gooniverse: The Gangster Metaverse Where Dog Memes and Crypto Rule!
Bunzz Launches AI-Powered Smart Contract Audit Tool with Free Audits for First 20 Projects
Major Partners to Join the Upcoming Aleph Zero CTRL+Hack+ZK Hackathon
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP, ADA, SOL: Binance Expands Offerings on Investment, What Changed?
Arbitrum One Achieves Major Milestone With $10.32 Billion TVL, ARB Token Gains Momentum
Peter Schiff's Unexpected Bitcoin ETF Prediction Ridiculed by Cardano Founder
Show all