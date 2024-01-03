XRP, ADA, SOL: Binance Expands Offerings on Investment, What Changed?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, is expanding XRP, ADA and SOL investing opportunities with the launch of a new batch of dual investment products.

The new dual investment products come with updated target prices and settlement dates, allowing users to sell high or buy low with their selected price at a selected date in the future without incurring any fees.

#Binance has launched a new batch of Dual Investment products with updated Target Prices and Settlement Dates.



— Binance (@binance) January 2, 2024

The "sell high" products apply to users who want to accumulate high rewards on their cryptocurrency holdings.

XRP, Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) were among the cryptocurrencies listed in the Sell High products, which allow subscribers to sell for a greater price in the future than the market price on the subscription date.

The "Buy Low" products apply to users who want to accumulate high rewards on stablecoin holdings. XRP, ADA and SOL were among the cryptocurrencies offered for "buy low," thus allowing users who subscribe to buy for a lower price in the future compared to the market price on the subscription date.

Notably, Binance supports the trading and investing of XRP, ADA and SOL, as well as other major cryptocurrencies, in various ways, such as spot, futures and options contracts.

Thus, by offering more products and services related to these coins, Binance is giving investors more choices and flexibility to diversify their portfolios and maximize their returns.

New XRP, SOL futures to launch on Binance

Binance stated at the end of 2023 that it will launch USDC-margined perpetual contracts for XRP, SOL, as well as BTC, ETH and BNB, on Jan. 3, 2024, at 12:30 UTC, with up to 125x leverage.

The move, according to Binance, would help to enhance users’ trading experiences and expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Futures.

Binance will also be extending a 10% promotional trading fee discount for all trades on USDC-margined futures contracts to celebrate the new listings. The promotion period will run from Jan. 3 to April 3, 2024.