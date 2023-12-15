Advertisement
Solana (SOL) Threatens to Overtake XRP. Will This Flippening Happen?

Alex Dovbnya
Solana (SOL) is closing in on XRP, with the potential to overtake it in market capitalization
Solana (SOL) is making significant strides, threatening to overtake XRP in market capitalization, according to CoinGecko data.  

Currently, Solana stands sixth in the crypto market, with a valuation of approximately $32.18 billion, closely trailing XRP's $34.20 billion. 

BONK flips EOS

BONK, a meme coin on the Solana blockchain, has recently flipped EOS in market capitalization. This remarkable feat has garnered attention in the crypto community, as BONK now boasts listings on major exchanges. 

Binance, one of the leading global cryptocurrency exchanges, announced the listing of BONK with a Seed Tag, signaling growing mainstream recognition and adoption of this meme coin. 

The success of BONK is not just a testament to the whimsical nature of the crypto market but also highlights the growing influence and potential of the Solana ecosystem.

XRP's resilience 

Despite the rising competition, XRP has shown notable resilience in the market. Recently, XRP briefly surpassed Binance Coin (BNB) in market capitalization, reaching approximately $36.09 billion.

This brief moment of triumph reflects XRP's enduring presence in the market, often underappreciated next to giants like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

XRP's unique position in the market is further bolstered by its legal status in the U.S., where it has been classified as a non-security following a court ruling. 

This distinction sets XRP apart from many other digital tokens and could be a key factor in its market performance. 

Meanwhile, Binance faces its own set of regulatory challenges, which have impacted the standing of its token, BNB, and opened avenues for competitors like XRP.

