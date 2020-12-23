SEC Chairman Jay Clayton Steps Down with a Bang After Suing Ripple

News
Wed, 12/23/2020 - 19:54
article image
Alex Dovbnya
SEC Chairman Jay Clayton has parted ways with the securities watchdog after delivering a shocking blow to Ripple
SEC Chairman Jay Clayton Steps Down with a Bang After Suing Ripple
SEC Chairman Jay Clayton has informed U.S. President Donald Trump about stepping down as the head of the U.S. securities watchdog earlier today. 

His final act was hitting blockchain company Ripple with a bombshell lawsuit right before ending his long-lasting tenure. 

While it's not clear who will be the next SEC chair, Clayton states that the agency will continue to pursue its mission:             

"I know the women and men of the SEC will continue to pursue their mission — protecting investors, maintaining fair, orderly and efficient markets and facilitating capital formation — with passion, professionalism and mutual respect.  It has been the honor and privilege of my professional life to serve the public alongside them."

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

