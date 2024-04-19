Advertisement
    XRP Skyrockets 15% in Key Metric With Millions of XRP Locked

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP Ledger experienced remarkable surge in locked XRP within AMM pools, reflecting significant uptick in decentralized trading activity
    Fri, 19/04/2024 - 13:50
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    XRP Ledger witnessed a substantial surge in activity as the number of XRP locked in Automated Market Maker (AMM) pools experienced a remarkable spike, soaring by almost 15% in just a single day. This surge marks the most significant daily increase since the inception of these pools less than a month ago.

    Overnight, the quantity of tokens locked in AMM pools, which facilitate liquidity provision for decentralized exchanges, surged from 2.41 million to nearly 2.77 million XRP. Notably, this surge in volume is concentrated in 353 pools, a number steadily growing with each passing day.

    Leading the pack is Sologenic's token pool, SOLO, boasting a staggering 621,222 XRP locked. Following closely behind is the USDC stablecoin pool with 511,672 XRP. Surprisingly, the third-largest pool, housing 302,135 XRP, features XRPS, generated by corresponding inscriptions and circulating exclusively on Ripple's DEX.

    ""
    Source: XRPScan

    This surge in XRP locked within AMM pools underscores the growing interest and participation in decentralized exchanges within the XRP community. Automated Market Makers, powered by smart contracts, are pivotal in providing liquidity and enabling seamless asset swaps at exchange rates determined by mathematical formulas.

    The surge in XRP locked within AMM pools not only reflects investor confidence but also signifies a growing ecosystem of decentralized finance within XRP Ledger.

    As the XRPL ecosystem continues to evolve and innovate, the utilization of AMM pools is poised to play a crucial role in facilitating efficient and decentralized trading mechanisms for XRP and other ecosystem assets, like SOLO.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

