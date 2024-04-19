Advertisement
AD

    'I Do Hold a Lot of Ripple Stock': Ripple CTO Ends Loyalty Speculations

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz ends speculation on his holdings and reveals when he will resign
    Fri, 19/04/2024 - 9:12
    'I Do Hold a Lot of Ripple Stock': Ripple CTO Ends Loyalty Speculations
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent online discourse, a discussion arose concerning the loyalty dynamics of David Schwartz, Ripple's Chief Technology Officer, and a pivotal figure in the development of the XRP Ledger. The conversation was initiated by a member of the community, who questioned Schwartz's allegiance, suggesting that it primarily rested with Ripple Labs rather than the broader XRP ecosystem.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ripple CTO Shares Unexpected Satoshi Nakamoto Statement

    Responding thoughtfully, Schwartz shared insights into his perspective on loyalty. He recounted a past conversation with Ripple cofounder Chris Larsen, where the concept of loyalty was raised for a discussion in the context of Schwartz potentially joining the Ripple board. Schwartz clarified that his loyalty extends beyond individuals to encompass principles and values, underscoring that it is earned rather than assumed.

    The Ripple CTO emphasized his commitment to constructive argument within the company, indicating his willingness to voice disagreements with the prevailing consensus if he thinks it is necessary. He underscored the importance of authenticity and integrity in his decision-making process, stating that his loyalty depends on alignment with his personal and professional values.

    Holdings

    Addressing concerns about potential conflicts of interest, Schwartz acknowledged his substantial holdings of Ripple stock but emphasized that financial considerations do not dictate his loyalty. He reaffirmed his commitment to transparency and ethical conduct, expressing a readiness to disassociate himself from Ripple if his principles are compromised.

    Related
    XRP on Verge of Crazy Price Pump If John Bollinger's Bands Are Right

    Throughout his response, Schwartz conveyed a firm belief in the importance of integrity and authenticity in professional conduct. He emphasized the need for individuals to remain true to themselves and their values, even in the face of scrutiny or criticism.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Is Ray Dalio Becoming Bitcoin Bull?
    2024/04/19 09:08
    Is Ray Dalio Becoming Bitcoin Bull?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Binance Ex-CEO Shares Hot Take on Bitcoin Halving
    2024/04/19 09:08
    Binance Ex-CEO Shares Hot Take on Bitcoin Halving
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Ripple CEO on $5 Trillion Prediction: "I Underpredicted That"
    2024/04/19 09:08
    Ripple CEO on $5 Trillion Prediction: "I Underpredicted That"
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aptos Labs collaborates with Microsoft, Brevan Howard and SK Telecom to bring global institutional finance on-chain with Aptos Ascend
    Powered by Qualcomm, Aethir Unveils Game-Changing Aethir Edge Device to Unlock the Decentralized Edge Computing Future
    SeedHunter Marketing Module is live - Web3 Influencer Campaigns with payment in Stable Coins
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'I Do Hold a Lot of Ripple Stock': Ripple CTO Ends Loyalty Speculations
    Is Ray Dalio Becoming Bitcoin Bull?
    Binance Ex-CEO Shares Hot Take on Bitcoin Halving
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD