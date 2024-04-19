'I Do Hold a Lot of Ripple Stock': Ripple CTO Ends Loyalty Speculations

In a recent online discourse, a discussion arose concerning the loyalty dynamics of David Schwartz, Ripple's Chief Technology Officer, and a pivotal figure in the development of the XRP Ledger. The conversation was initiated by a member of the community, who questioned Schwartz's allegiance, suggesting that it primarily rested with Ripple Labs rather than the broader XRP ecosystem.

Responding thoughtfully, Schwartz shared insights into his perspective on loyalty. He recounted a past conversation with Ripple cofounder Chris Larsen, where the concept of loyalty was raised for a discussion in the context of Schwartz potentially joining the Ripple board. Schwartz clarified that his loyalty extends beyond individuals to encompass principles and values, underscoring that it is earned rather than assumed.

Many years ago, I was talking to Chris Larsen and he said he wanted me on the board at Ripple because I was loyal. And in the moment, I interpreted it as loyal to him.



I told him that I would be loyal to him so long as I felt he was the right guy to run Ripple. He's rational,… — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) April 18, 2024

The Ripple CTO emphasized his commitment to constructive argument within the company, indicating his willingness to voice disagreements with the prevailing consensus if he thinks it is necessary. He underscored the importance of authenticity and integrity in his decision-making process, stating that his loyalty depends on alignment with his personal and professional values.

Holdings

Addressing concerns about potential conflicts of interest, Schwartz acknowledged his substantial holdings of Ripple stock but emphasized that financial considerations do not dictate his loyalty. He reaffirmed his commitment to transparency and ethical conduct, expressing a readiness to disassociate himself from Ripple if his principles are compromised.

Throughout his response, Schwartz conveyed a firm belief in the importance of integrity and authenticity in professional conduct. He emphasized the need for individuals to remain true to themselves and their values, even in the face of scrutiny or criticism.