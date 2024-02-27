Advertisement
XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe Suddenly Soar, Outperforming Other Top Coins

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Digital currencies such as XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe have made significant gains
  • Tue, 27/02/2024 - 20:21
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Contents
    Digital currencies such as XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe have experienced significant price surges, outperforming several other leading coins. 

    These particular cryptocurrencies have shown impressive gains in a relatively short period. 

    Top performers of the hour

    Shiba Inu leads the pack with a significant hourly increase of 6.9%, followed by Pepe with a 5.1% rise. Solana-based meme coin Bonk also making notable gains. 

    XRP also continues to make strides with a 3.1% increase in the last hour, contributing to a 6.5% gain over the past 24 hours.

    Other best-performing altcoins include Injective (INJ) and Dogecoin (DOGE).  

    A bullish crypto market

    The cryptocurrency market as a whole has entered a bullish phase, with the market capitalization swelling to $2 trillion, largely buoyed by a rally in Bitcoin prices. 

    Bitcoin's ascent to over $57,000 marks a significant milestone. The cryptocurrency has now managed to achieve its highest level since December 2021. 

    This bullish trend is a positive signal for the market. It indicates growing investor confidence and the potential for digital assets to outshine traditional investment avenues this year. 

    • About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

