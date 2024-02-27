Validation Cloud Raises $5.8 Million From Top VCs

The platform offers fast, scalable and intelligent global platform that includes instruments for staking, node APIs and raw data extraction.

Validation Cloud completes funding round with $5.8 million raised

Validation Cloud, a vendor of Web3 infrastructure, has announced the completion of its first external funding round. The net amount of funds raised totals $5.8 million, the official statement says.

Ever wonder how the internet or blockchain works? 🤔 Over 40,000 nodes power blockchain interactions for 80M+ users worldwide, acting as the backbone for trading, DeFi, & more. 🚀 Discover the crucial role of nodes in this blog: https://t.co/KlZAJe2wTo — Validation Cloud (@ValidationCloud) February 26, 2024

The round was led by veteran U.S. venture capitalists Cadenza Ventures. The funding campaign also yielded contributions from a global syndicate of notable firms including Blockchain Founders Fund, Bloccelerate, Blockwall, Side Door Ventures, Metamatic, GS Futures and AP Capital.

Validation Cloud cofounder Alex Nwaka highlighted the importance of the funding round for the tech development and marketing progress of the platform:

Validation Cloud recognized the critical need for scalable and compliant infrastructure to onboard the influx of enterprises embracing Web3. We are privileged to partner with our global investors who are accelerating the adoption of Validation Cloud’s platform by visionary networks, builders, and asset managers around the world.

As covered by U.Today previously, in November 2023, Validation Cloud launched its staking-as-a-service offering for institutional investors.

The product enabled on-demand deployment, smart-contract powered rewards automation and SOC2 security on top of Ethereum (ETH).

Strengthening kit of infrastructure solutions for Web3

Kumar Dandapani, Managing Partner at Cadenza, is excited by the vision of the Validation Cloud team and its progress so far:

At Cadenza, we do not invest in just any company; we invest in the future of transformative technologies. Validation Cloud's pioneering role in Proof-of-Stake and their relentless pursuit of next-generation Web3 infrastructure have set them apart as leaders in the Web3 space. Cadenza is proud to lead this round and support Validation Cloud's mission to bridge the gap between traditional enterprises and the expansive power of Web3.

Founded by pioneers in proof of stake, Validation Cloud has grown its team with highly seasoned operators who have built for massive scale for the likes of Uber, Workday, Deloitte, Citadel, Morgan Stanley, Binance, Crypto.com, Figure, R3 and more. The company describes itself as talent-first, with a global employee base.

Validation Cloud has an established reputation for partnering closely with networks at their earliest stages of development and supporting their ecosystems of users with best-in-class infrastructure.