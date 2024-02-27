Advertisement
AD

Validation Cloud Raises $5.8 Million From Top VCs

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Led by SF-based Cadenza Ventures, new round set to fuel next phases of Web3 infrastructure development
Tue, 27/02/2024 - 15:50
Validation Cloud Raises $5.8 Million From Top VCs
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The platform offers fast, scalable and intelligent global platform that includes instruments for staking, node APIs and raw data extraction.

Advertisement

Validation Cloud completes funding round with $5.8 million raised

Validation Cloud, a vendor of Web3 infrastructure, has announced the completion of its first external funding round. The net amount of funds raised totals $5.8 million, the official statement says.

The round was led by veteran U.S. venture capitalists Cadenza Ventures. The funding campaign also yielded contributions from a global syndicate of notable firms including Blockchain Founders Fund, Bloccelerate, Blockwall, Side Door Ventures, Metamatic, GS Futures and AP Capital.

Validation Cloud cofounder Alex Nwaka highlighted the importance of the funding round for the tech development and marketing progress of the platform:

Validation Cloud recognized the critical need for scalable and compliant infrastructure to onboard the influx of enterprises embracing Web3. We are privileged to partner with our global investors who are accelerating the adoption of Validation Cloud’s platform by visionary networks, builders, and asset managers around the world.

As covered by U.Today previously, in November 2023, Validation Cloud launched its staking-as-a-service offering for institutional investors.

Related
Validation Cloud Launches Staking-as-a-Service Platform for Institutions

The product enabled on-demand deployment, smart-contract powered rewards automation and SOC2 security on top of Ethereum (ETH).

Strengthening kit of infrastructure solutions for Web3

Kumar Dandapani, Managing Partner at Cadenza, is excited by the vision of the Validation Cloud team and its progress so far:

At Cadenza, we do not invest in just any company; we invest in the future of transformative technologies. Validation Cloud's pioneering role in Proof-of-Stake and their relentless pursuit of next-generation Web3 infrastructure have set them apart as leaders in the Web3 space. Cadenza is proud to lead this round and support Validation Cloud's mission to bridge the gap between traditional enterprises and the expansive power of Web3.

Founded by pioneers in proof of stake, Validation Cloud has grown its team with highly seasoned operators who have built for massive scale for the likes of Uber, Workday, Deloitte, Citadel, Morgan Stanley, Binance, Crypto.com, Figure, R3 and more. The company describes itself as talent-first, with a global employee base.

Validation Cloud has an established reputation for partnering closely with networks at their earliest stages of development and supporting their ecosystems of users with best-in-class infrastructure. 

#Cryptocurrency Adoption
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Tron Founder Justin Sun Sparks Community Intrigue With TRX ETF Post
2024/02/27 16:02
Tron Founder Justin Sun Sparks Community Intrigue With TRX ETF Post
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 27
2024/02/27 16:02
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 27
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image 'I'm Not Satoshi,' Adam Back Says
2024/02/27 16:02
'I'm Not Satoshi,' Adam Back Says
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Fluence Launches Cloudless Computing Platform, A Permissionless Answer To Centralized Cloud Providers
Ultimate Crypto Trading Software: Zent Launches Innovative Platform For All Institutional Needs
Reflecting on Success: CFO StraTech KSA 2024 Recap
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Tron Founder Justin Sun Sparks Community Intrigue With TRX ETF Post
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 27
'I'm Not Satoshi,' Adam Back Says
Show all