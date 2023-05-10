XRP, SHIB, ADA: Crypto Prints Big Green Candles After Inflation Report

Wed, 05/10/2023 - 17:13
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Crypto market reacts positively to recent consumer price index update
XRP, SHIB, ADA: Crypto Prints Big Green Candles After Inflation Report
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Large green candles adorned the price charts of cryptocurrencies at noon today following the release of the U.S. inflation report. In particular, tokens such as XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) showed strong price action. As a result, in just an hour after the data release, the price of these tokens managed to break the local negative trend and reach the level of the beginning of the week.

Of these three, ADA showed the most explosive reaction, up 3%. This can be attributed either to the arrival of investors, encouraged by the report, and who decided to bet on the Cardano token. Or, a large number of accumulated short positions were opened with Cardano token, which were "shaved off" as a result of this price action.

ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

Related
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Unveils New Updates for SHIB Community

Breakdown of CPI report

As for U.S. inflation itself, it was better than expected: 4.9% in April after 5% in March. The market reacted positively, as expected, but it seems too early to rejoice. It is quite possible that by the end of the trading session the positivity will decline, as observed many times before.

At first glance, everything seems great. However, it is important to understand that annual inflation is now falling for technical reasons (a high base effect from last year). For example, month-on-month prices in April rose by 0.4% after 0.1% in March. In other words, price growth has accelerated.

Related
Key Reason Behind Recent Bitcoin Spike

Nevertheless, the statistics do not look threatening or disappointing. Therefore, it can be assumed that the Fed's rate hike cycle is over.

#Cardano News #XRP #Ripple News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Arbitrum (ARB) Might Be Set for 40% Rebound, Here's Why
05/10/2023 - 17:00
Arbitrum (ARB) Might Be Set for 40% Rebound, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple-Backed Flare Launches API Portal on Google Cloud: Details
05/10/2023 - 16:51
Ripple-Backed Flare Launches API Portal on Google Cloud: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Is Elon Musk Shutting Down PEPE Memes on Twitter? David Gokhshtein Ponders
05/10/2023 - 14:46
Is Elon Musk Shutting Down PEPE Memes on Twitter? David Gokhshtein Ponders
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan