XRP Sees Explosive 244% Surge in Fund Inflows as XRP ETF May Be Reality

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
XRP's funds skyrocket by 244% amid buzz about potential XRP ETF
Mon, 15/01/2024 - 14:20
Cover image via www.freepik.com
In a remarkable development, XRP has taken the crypto investment arena by storm, experiencing an unprecedented 244% surge in fund inflows, making it the indisputable leader among cryptocurrency-focused investment products for the past week. Data from CoinShares reveals that a staggering $2.2 million flooded into XRP-related products, marking a substantial leap from the previous week's $900,000.

This surge coincided with mounting speculation that XRP could be the next cryptocurrency to tread the path of Bitcoin and secure its spot ETF. Industry insiders and financial analysts have hinted at the possibility, highlighting that XRP's official recognition as not being a security brings a newfound legal clarity that may facilitate its entry onto the ETF market.

Larry Fink, CEO of Blackrock, added fuel to the speculative fire when questioned about the potential for an XRP ETF, offering a cryptic response that only intensified market chatter. While he refrained from providing explicit details, his enigmatic reply suggested that there might be more to the story than meets the eye.

""
Source: CoinShares

XRP ETPs

The influx of funds into XRP investment products also solidifies its position as the second-best performer among altcoins in 2024, trailing only behind Cardano (ADA). In total, XRP ETPs have garnered an impressive $3.1 million in inflows, further substantiating its popularity among investors.

As market dynamics continue to evolve, the possibility of an XRP ETF remains a focal point of discussion within both crypto circles and traditional financial spheres. The surge in fund inflows underscores growing confidence in XRP's potential and the anticipation surrounding its potential entry into the ETF market, signaling a pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

