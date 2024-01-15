Advertisement
Abnormal $15 Billion XRP "Transfer" Mystifies Community

article image
Alex Dovbnya
A transaction involving nearly $15 billion worth of XRP was reported on Sunday, leading to widespread speculation and concern within the community
Mon, 15/01/2024 - 5:40
Cover image via www.freepik.com
A massive transfer involving nearly $15 billion worth of XRP,  the controversial cryptocurrency associated with Ripple, was reported on Sunday. 

This transaction, involving 25.6 billion XRP, raised eyebrows due to its sheer size, accounting for almost half of XRP’s total circulating supply of approximately 54 billion. 

The anomaly was first brought to public attention through a tweet from @whale_alert, an account known for tracking large cryptocurrency transactions.

Community reactions 

The transaction immediately sparked intense speculation and confusion within the crypto community. Prominent voices, such as Scott Melker expressed disbelief at the transaction’s legitimacy given its magnitude. 

Adam Cochran, another notable figure in the space, questioned whether Bitfinex, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, was moving its cold wallets or if something more nefarious was at play. 

Related
XRP Is Surprisingly Stable, Here's Why

The size of the transaction was not just surprising but also raised concerns over the security and stability of the XRP ledger.

Bitfinex CEO's explanation

Bitfinex CEO Paolo Ardoino subsequently shed light on the situation. He revealed that the transaction was, in fact, an attempted attack on Bitfinex using a method known as the "Partial Payments Exploit." 

This exploit takes advantage of the way the XRP ledger processes partial payments, potentially allowing attackers to misrepresent transaction amounts. 

However, the attack was unsuccessful due to Bitfinex’s robust security measures, particularly their handling of the "delivered_amount" data field, a critical component in preventing such exploits. 

The "delivered_amount" field in XRP transactions is designed to accurately represent the amount of XRP delivered to the recipient, safeguarding against partial payment fraud. 

Bitfinex's proactive approach in this instance prevented what could have been a significant security breach. 

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

