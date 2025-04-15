XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Prints Insanely Positive Open Interest Record

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Stellar (XLM) looks set for a breakout, and investors are committing funds to the XRP rival, as showcased on the open interest market. In the last 24 hours, the coin has seen its open interest climb by 2.96%, increasing by 2.23% within the last four hours.

Stellar investor confidence surges with open interest spike

Per CoinGlass data, 483.42 million XLM valued at $117.68 million were committed to futures open interest. This marks the total of outstanding contracts on XLM yet to be settled.

The uptick in this metric indicates investors' confidence in XLM's trajectory on the crypto market.

As of press time, XLM is volatile and is changing hands at $0.2429, a 0.67% decline in the last 24 hours. However, Stellar has posted significant growth in the last seven days, with a growth rate of 6.04%, which prompted optimism among investors regarding the coin.

XLM’s technical indicators signal that the coin is on the verge of a breakout. Notably, its four-hour time frame shows it trading close to ascending triangle resistance.

Once the asset can breach the resistance, XLM could soar to higher levels. The $0.2460 price mark has been identified as a critical resistance that XLM needs to breach and stay above to see significant growth.

Survival after sell-off adds momentum

These factors triggered the uptick in open interest as investors looked to profit from the incoming bullish ride.

XLM recently survived an epic sell-off scare and has entered rebound mode despite lingering volatility. At the time, XLM traded for $0.2368, which left holders concerned about its future price outlook.

However, Ali Martinez, a popular analyst on X, noted that Stellar’s formation of a triangle pattern could help it achieve a 15% price move.

Holders of XLM would hope that, as consolidation builds buying pressure on the market, it will resolve to trigger the predicted 15% surge moving forward.