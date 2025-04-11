XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Survives Major Sell-Off Trend, What's Next?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP rival Stellar (XLM) has subtly slid into rebound mode after the coin survived a major sell-off trend that gripped the industry on April 10. As of press time, the combined market capitalization has dropped by 1.05% to $2.57 trillion, setting a mildly bearish path for assets like Stellar to follow. With XLM surviving the recent sell-off, the next direction remains a puzzle for market observers.

XLM make or break moment

At press time, Stellar's price was $0.2368, up 1.58% in the past 24 hours, per data from CoinMarketCap. The coin charted a very unilateral rally from a 24-hour low of $0.2251 to its current level, which marks the highest level for the period.

Other XLM market metrics are also in the green, as the trading volume saw a major recovery as of press time. At the moment, almost $180 million were traded, underscoring the hype around the predominantly payment protocol.

Despite Stellar trading at its highest level in 24 hours, it is yet to reclaim the $0.25 resistance level it traded above earlier in the week after a possible death cross emerged on-chain. With this mild rebound, the digital currency is looking to pare off the 10.76% drawdown it raked in over the past week.

If it breaches the resistance, a long-awaited price breakout may emerge.

Riding on market momentum

Stellar's growth trajectory is uncommon but closely tied to the broader market resurgence. With a correlation to Bitcoin, its sustained rebound in the long term hinges on how the top coin performs.

Already, XLM's price has ignored the extremely bearish forecast that it may slide to a 30-day low if the sell-off trend does not slow down. A targeted recovery is now partly based on core ecosystem fundamentals and its historical growth trend for this quarter.