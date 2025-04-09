XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Reverses Gains, Key Levels to Watch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The major market sell-off catalyst is at play again as the ongoing global trade concerns appear to be escalating, impacting risk assets like Stellar (XLM). According to data from CoinMarketCap, Stellar's price changed hands for $0.2153, down by 8.55% in the past 24 hours. The rapid decline has further placed doubt on what is next for XLM.

Stellar and key levels to watch

Since the start of the week, Stellar has shown signs of a price breakout. Earlier reports show the coin displayed the first major bearish sign as XLM sell-off pressure mounts.

With the asset shedding over 8.55%, it has expanded its losses on longer time frames. While the trailing seven-day sell-off is at 19.7%, the 30-day drawdown has extended beyond 20%. Ultimately, XLM's negative trend shows the coin is down by 46% year-to-date, invalidating the temporary breakouts it has recorded thus far.

With the current outlook, XLM bulls will likely stage major support at the $0.21 level. If it plunges below this level, the sell-off might see it touch its 30-day low of $0.2018.

However, should Stellar bounce off the $0.21 support, a more ambitious price rally is expected, with new resistance around $0.25.

XRP gains better sentiment

Unlike Stellar, which has a bearish outlook, XRP has more promising sentiment from the community. In an earlier U.Today report, the coin secured a prediction from XRP holders’ lawyer John Deaton.

According to Deaton, XRP has what it takes to displace Ethereum before the end of the year. While there is a wide disparity between both assets, the legal expert is confident that investors and its dedicated community can adopt the coin and make a difference.

Unlike XLM, it risks falling behind in the rankings to Shiba Inu, a switch that may fuel additional negative turns.