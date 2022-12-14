XRP Reclaims 6th Spot in Crypto Market Rankings Amid Fresh Inflows

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

XRP moved higher in the crypto market rankings as it received fresh funds inflows into its market capitalization. XRP, which had hitherto held the position of the seventh largest cryptocurrency, had this narrative change as its market valuation shot higher.

Santiment observed that in recent weeks, XRP whale addresses holding 100,000 to 10 million XRP began to rapidly increase their holdings.

According to Santiment, an on-chain analytics firm, the supply of these whale addresses increased from 16.7% to 18.3% in just five weeks.

Ads Ads

With a market valuation of $19.67 billion, XRP now ranks as the sixth largest cryptocurrency. Binance's BUSD stablecoin is now the seventh most valuable, with a market cap of $18.8 billion. At the time of publication, XRP was changing hands at $0.391, up 2% in the last 24 hours.

According to Coinshares, sentiment is steadily improving, with digital asset investment products recording minor inflows totaling $8.8 million in the past week.

XRP price action

XRP made a swift rebound from lows of $0.37 on Dec. 12. The climb progressed, with XRP rising above the MA 200 barrier of $0.388 on Dec. 13. The bulls sustained this move until near-term resistance was met around $0.40.

To proceed further, bulls must squash the $0.40 barrier to target the $0.50 level next. XRP must also sustain above the MA 200 at $0.388 for bulls to maintain their impetus.

In the near term, a base is gradually building at $0.37 as bears have failed to price below here on three consecutive occasions. Meanwhile, the general picture remains one of consolidation as the daily RSI remains near the neutral level of 50.

Bulls may, however, gather momentum for an end-of-year price run, aiming at the $0.50 level.